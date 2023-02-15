South Africa
×
Silversoft named 'Partner of the Year for Rest of World' for the 6th consecutive year
15 Feb 2023
|
Email
|
Print
|
PDF
Issued by:
Silversoft
Deltek announces the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards for 2022.
We deliver beautiful Agency Management technology that will help your firm win the best accounts, deliver the greatest projects, delight your clients and be more profitable. Workbook by Deltek. Looks good. Lifts heavy.
News
About Us
Contact
WebSite
Silversoft named 'Partner of the Year for Rest of World' for the 6th consecutive year
15 Feb 11:34
A journey to global success: How Silversoft became Deltek's International Partner of the Year for the 5th year running
28 Jun 12:38
5 sustainable engineering projects to inspire your firm to go green
27 May 13:13
Agency management tools: Is it time for an upgrade?
05 May 11:15
Deltek announces its Global Partner Award winners for 2021
20 Apr 16:28
