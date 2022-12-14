Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Briefly NewsJacaranda FMHKLMV5 DigitalGrey AfricaHelmBMi ResearchNahana Communications GroupSo InteractiveDentsuEverlyticMSC Artisan AcademyKantarVERVEEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Why we choose to stylise our avatars

14 Dec 2022
Issued by: Brand Avatar
Realism, as the word suggests, is a graphic style that looks realistic and that simulates the real world. But when a visual depiction moves away from realism, it can be described as stylised. In his book Understanding Comics: The Invisible Art, American cartoonist Scott McCloud explains that "(w)hen we abstract an image ... we're not so much eliminating details as we are focusing on specific details. By stripping down an image ... an artist can amplify that meaning in a way that realistic art can't".
Why we choose to stylise our avatars

As you can see in the images above, stylised imagery breaks away from the conventions of realism and offers room to simplify or exaggerate line work and shapes, so that objects can be portrayed in new and different ways. Stylisation focuses on essential features, and recognisable aspects can be changed to elicit a certain message.

Plus, it turns out that humans are anyway more inclined to stylised imagery; the uncanny valley is a concept that suggests the more photorealistic a representation becomes, the more critical we become of its performance.

Just think of the app MetaHuman Creator by Epic Games: They’ve made it easier than ever to create a photorealistic digital human, however, if you look at the way these digital humans move, it is clear that a realistic human performance is still a big challenge (unless you have a Hollywood budget).

When a character’s performance is just not convincing, it distracts from the message. But with a stylised avatar, there is room for play - to highlight the message - making it more engaging and inviting to the audience.

At Brand Avatar, we have found the right balance between photorealism, abstraction, and character performance to produce the right level of realism in terms of aesthetics and performance without the burden of being photorealistic.

NextOptions
Brand Avatar
Use avatars to create compelling video content: We've taken the hassle out of video production. Our platform helps you create effective content - starring your brand's avatar.

Related

Brand Avatar relaunches with new 3D avatars and an improved platform
Brand AvatarBrand Avatar relaunches with new 3D avatars and an improved platform21 Nov 2022
Supplied: Boity's Queen Boity avatar reveals her first virtual reality music video
Ubuntuland: Africa's first metaverse marketplace launches1 Mar 2022
Avatar-mediated communications: Using avatars for business, branding and communications
Brand AvatarAvatar-mediated communications: Using avatars for business, branding and communications6 May 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz