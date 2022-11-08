Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BOO! Surprising Media SolutionsGagasi FMBroad MediaAFDAClockworkWunderman ThompsonAsk AfrikaDMASAPrimedia BroadcastingStudent VillageOgilvy South AfricaWavemakerESETSHAREit GroupMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Campaign Manager Pretoria
  • Junior SEO Content Writer Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Specialist Johannesburg
  • Analytics Graduate Cape Town
  • Senior Digital Media Strategist and Planner - SA Cape Town
  • Paid Media Manager Social - AUS Cape Town
  • Digital Sales Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Copywriter Remote
  • Digital Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha and BOO! install an extensive internal digital network

    8 Nov 2022
    Issued by: BOO! Surprising Media Solutions
    Gqeberha's beachfront mall, Boardwalk Mall has recently enjoyed a R500m extension and redevelopment. Just in time for the season. The month of October has just experienced a record-breaking monthly foot-traffic 750,608.
    The Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha and BOO! install an extensive internal digital network

    Its beachfront location will make it PE’s favourite mall. The cruise ships have started to grace the shores again, with an additional 32 arriving between now and April 2023.

    BOO! have carefully plotted the shopper’s movement throughout the mall and designed an exciting internal digital LED media platform to make sure that no shoppers will miss this exciting new internal digital platform.

    Three large format 3m X 2m wide large format digital screens are suspended from the ceilings.

    The Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha and BOO! install an extensive internal digital network

    Says David Mckenzie, the CEO of BOO! “We spent time with the operations and marketing teams to assess how we can absolutely maximise exposure for advertisers to this premium audience. There are three main entrances and passageways into the mall with Woolworths and Pick n Pay anchors, Ster-Kinekor, fashion, technology, banking and restaurants amongst others along the passageways.

    Based on the weather in Port Elizabeth, most of the restaurants are located along these entrance passageways offering amazing dwell time. We have suspended the screens, placed approximately 40m in, from the three main entrances. The run-up to the screens is highly impactful, giving each shopper plenty of opportunity to engage with the playlist on the screen, restaurant patrons are also seated while enjoying the screens. We have also provided the Boardwalk marketing team with regular slots to communicate with their shopper, encouraging the shoppers to always look out for useful internal mall communication.”

    He says, “The owners of the mall, Flanagan and Gerard have been a pleasure to work with. The reach and size of our screens currently in place at one of their other malls, Ballito Junction, have been mirrored here at the Boardwalk Mall. Advertisers will purchase the entire network in each mall, guaranteeing them 100% reach.”

    The BOO! team are excited to include the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha into their national network of LED screens.

    NextOptions
    BOO! Surprising Media Solutions
    BOO! are arguably one of South Africa's fastest growing digital OOH companies - having evolved on trend with substantial investment, to include sophisticated in-house digital content delivery services.
    Read more: David McKenzie, redevelopment, Boardwalk Mall, Boardwalk Mall

    Related

    Regional mall footfall outpacing pre-pandemic levels - Flanagan & Gerard
    Regional mall footfall outpacing pre-pandemic levels - Flanagan & Gerard13 Sep 2022
    Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha set for grand opening this month
    Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha set for grand opening this month2 Sep 2022
    Airport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again
    BOO! Surprising Media SolutionsAirport lounges occupancy up as corporate SA travels again24 Aug 2022
    Thavhani City. Source: Supplied
    Flanagan & Gerard upbeat over festive retail recovery25 Jan 2022
    David McKenzie
    Covering stories and making an impact; the role of journalism with David McKenzie27 Oct 2021
    Construction of R500m Boardwalk Mall under way in Gqeberha
    Construction of R500m Boardwalk Mall under way in Gqeberha14 May 2021
    R500m retail upgrade at Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World set for early 2021
    R500m retail upgrade at Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World set for early 20212 Dec 2020
    Emfuleni Resorts proposes R1.3 billion development in PE
    Emfuleni Resorts proposes R1.3 billion development in PE4 Mar 2016

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz