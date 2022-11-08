The Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha and BOO! install an extensive internal digital network

Gqeberha's beachfront mall, Boardwalk Mall has recently enjoyed a R500m extension and redevelopment. Just in time for the season. The month of October has just experienced a record-breaking monthly foot-traffic 750,608.

Its beachfront location will make it PE’s favourite mall. The cruise ships have started to grace the shores again, with an additional 32 arriving between now and April 2023.

BOO! have carefully plotted the shopper’s movement throughout the mall and designed an exciting internal digital LED media platform to make sure that no shoppers will miss this exciting new internal digital platform.

Three large format 3m X 2m wide large format digital screens are suspended from the ceilings.

Says David Mckenzie, the CEO of BOO! “We spent time with the operations and marketing teams to assess how we can absolutely maximise exposure for advertisers to this premium audience. There are three main entrances and passageways into the mall with Woolworths and Pick n Pay anchors, Ster-Kinekor, fashion, technology, banking and restaurants amongst others along the passageways.

Based on the weather in Port Elizabeth, most of the restaurants are located along these entrance passageways offering amazing dwell time. We have suspended the screens, placed approximately 40m in, from the three main entrances. The run-up to the screens is highly impactful, giving each shopper plenty of opportunity to engage with the playlist on the screen, restaurant patrons are also seated while enjoying the screens. We have also provided the Boardwalk marketing team with regular slots to communicate with their shopper, encouraging the shoppers to always look out for useful internal mall communication.”

He says, “The owners of the mall, Flanagan and Gerard have been a pleasure to work with. The reach and size of our screens currently in place at one of their other malls, Ballito Junction, have been mirrored here at the Boardwalk Mall. Advertisers will purchase the entire network in each mall, guaranteeing them 100% reach.”

The BOO! team are excited to include the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha into their national network of LED screens.