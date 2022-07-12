Talkwalker enables brands to forecast future consumer trends with predictive analytics

Talkwalker launches its Forecasting capability, part of its predictive analytics advancement. It empowers brands to predict industry trends up to three months in advance - a revolution in the consumer intelligence space.

Powered by its Blue Silk™ Artificial Intelligence, Talkwalker continues being an innovation leader in the consumer intelligence space.

Brands can now be proactive and optimise their strategy and campaigns in real time based on consumer behavior predictions. This will ensure they’re always ahead of their competitors, and stay relevant to their consumers.

Talkwalker, the leading consumer intelligence platform, announced its launch of Forecasting, an industry first in predictable analytics that enables brands to foresee changes in consumer behaviour and identify new trends before they happen.

Forecasting allows brands to predict how topics, trends, and campaigns will change over 90 days, allowing them to quickly adapt their communications to be more impactful. This will enable brands to be less reactive and more proactive - ensuring their strategies are efficient and profitable.

“Imagine how powerful your business would be if you already knew what will be trending next month,” said Lokdeep Singh, Talkwalker chief product and technology officer. “You’d be able to create more engaging campaigns, develop timely products that meet clients' needs, and deliver more personalised customer experiences. And that’s just what Forecasting brings.

It’s a game-changer that will help our clients when planning their business strategies, arming them with future insights based on past consumer trends. This is just the start of what we plan to do with predictive analytics. Our mission is to steer businesses toward making data-driven business decisions that’ll drive sales and revenue, based on the data of yesterday, today, and tomorrow, powered by our Blue Silk™ AI technology.”

Talkwalker has always been a leader in consumer intelligence innovation. It was the first to introduce visual analytics and AI-powered sentiment analysis, which have now become industry standards. Predictive consumer intelligence will be the next standard, enabling brands to build business strategies not just on current consumer trends, but the trends of the future. This will revolutionise businesses, as they deliver products that consumers want, before they know they want them.

This pioneering development is thanks to Talkwalker’s continued focus on artificial intelligence innovation. With over 12 years of development, Blue Silk™ AI provides users with the latest consumer intelligence analytics, enabling cleaner data, and richer insights, with a solution tailored for each client.

This focus on artificial intelligence has already been recognised within the industry, as Talkwalker was named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021. The addition of predictive analytics will continue to provide all our clients with best-in-class AI.

Find out more about predictive analytics and other recent product innovations.



