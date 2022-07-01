Publisher's Toolbox expands into healthcare sector with HMA

Hospital Management Asia (HMA), a media, event and awards business for Asia’s hospital management community, has become the latest partner to join PT’s WebSuite programme.
HMA join the likes of Clarion North America, Enlit Asia, Enlit World, Bristol Sport Foundation and TechForge in partnering with PT to migrate, upgrade, optimise and redesign their core website - leveraging PT’s WebSuite technology stack
and status as AWS Official Partners.
HMA have partnered with PT to migrate, upgrade, optimise and redesign their core website
The new website serves as a community space for HMA’s 27,000 strong group of healthcare leaders in the region, serving a variety of informative content on global trends in the sector; information and registration facilities for upcoming events and awards; and on-demand video capabilities for streaming of webinars, interviews and other content.
Says PT CEO Rich Cheary: “A warm welcome to HMA as they join our WebSuite community. We are confident our web framework and cloud hosting solution will deliver immediate ROI in terms of a simplified editorial process for HMA’s editorial team as well as future scalability and cost saving as their digital community grows further.
"We look forward to scaling our relationship to help deliver on the strategic objective to grow HMA’s registered, invested user base with our Publisher’s Toolbox of products.”