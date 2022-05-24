How to do digital marketing on a budget

In a paper entitled 'Social and Economic Impact of Covid 19' which was written by Eduardo Levy Yeyati and Federico Filippini, the authors state that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a global recession which is akin to that seen at the end of World Ward 2.
Although we are definitely on the road to recovery, attaining a pre-pandemic state for the economy will not happen overnight.
When businesses are in a survival state, they cling onto very cent that they make and eliminate expenses which they deem to be superfluous. Unfortunately, many businesses see digital marketing as one such expense and immediately slash this budget if they do not see a measurable return on investment in a very short period of time.
Although this makes the income statement look good in the short term, in the long term it has very negative effects as not keeping your business top of mind for your potential customers will ultimately go a long way to ensuring that they forget about you and choose to go with your competitor who has decided to prioritise marketing.
The good news is that it is very possible to carry out digital marketing on a budget. In this article, Lisa Schneider – managing director of the Digital School of Marketing
– gives a couple of ideas.SEO is your first priority
“The first thing that you need to do,” says Schneider, “is to do keyword research.” In a nutshell, this is all about putting yourself in the mind of your customers and thinking what they’d search for when they’re looking for a product such as yours.
Although hiring professionals who’ve had many years of experience in this is a great option, you can very easily do this yourself. “Remember that you need to install Google Analytics
on your website so that you can easily guage how effective your keywords are at getting customers to your website,” continues Schneider.
Keep in mind that your keyword research is an ongoing task. You’ll never develop a list of keywords and then leave it alone. You’ll need to constantly have a look at Google Analytics to see if people are using other search terms to get to your site. If they are, make sure that you include these in your website.Write articles that include your keywords
When you’ve done your keyword research, make sure that you generate articles – which you put on your website – that contain these keywords.
“The idea behind blogging is that you have as many unique articles on your website
that contain your keywords,” says Schneider.
The trick is that these words need to appear as naturally as possible in these articles so that Google can pick up on them and see that your site is popular for a certain product so that when someone is looking for what you offer Google will direct them to these articles.
“Whatever you do,” concludes Schneider, “make sure that you don’t stop all of your digital marketing efforts completely. If you do this, you risk missing out on potential customers who may very well become loyal clients.”
The Digital School of Marketing
is an online provider of accredited online digital marketing education which is accredited by the MICT Seta. Armed with a qualification from DSM, you’ll have the core skills needed to future-proof your marketing and succeed in the corporate world of digital marketing and advertising.
To find out more, visit our website on www.digitalschoolofmarketing.co.za
. Call us on 0861 428 710 or e-mail az.oc.gnitekramfoloohcslatigid@ofni
.
Join the conversations on Instagram
| Facebook
| Twitter
.