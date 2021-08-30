Sprout Performance Partners secures the FirstRand Group digital media account

The two-phase pitch process challenged the agencies to demonstrate capabilities across: media buying, SEO, technology capabilities, usage of data; with a particular focus on Digital Marketing Transformation at a brand and group level. Sprout Performance Partners’ unique approach to integrating these capabilities, and the way they’ve tied into digital marketing and organisational maturity was key to their success in the RFP process.“The pitch process was exciting in the sense that we got to showcase our strengths across the various departments. We focused intimately on the strategic approach for each brand and how we could build synergies at a FirstRand level,” adds Netanel Block, Head of Strategy at SPP.This appointment on the wider group is testament to the impactful work done on the FNB account over the last five years. The foundation of that success is built on partnership built with FNB, evolving organisational structures both within FNB and SPP with support from platform partners like Google. This has all worked to future-proof the approach to digital marketing and generate the results required for continued buy-in from all stakeholders, as witnessed by the wider FirstRand Group win.Kevin Metcalf, Head of Paid Media, says, “We’re very excited to build partnerships with the extended FirstRand Group. We’ve done a lot of great work with FNB over the last five years, both in performance media and digital maturity, and we’re now in position to extend those learnings to the other component brands and accelerate their journey.”Sprout Performance Partners, an independent media agency with teams in Cape Town and Johannesburg, will onboard the new accounts from July 2021. Lee Mathey, Senior Marketing Manager at FNB, concludes: “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Sprout Performance Partners and to reaching new heights in digital media and maturity across the group; we acknowledge that digital maturity is constantly evolving and so is our approach.”