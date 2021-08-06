Digital Company news South Africa

Africa Automation Technology Fair announces Women in Technology webinar

6 Aug 2021
Issued by: RX Africa
Programme 11h00 on 12 August 2021 into your favourite device to join a dynamic, all-women-led webinar hosted by Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF).

As part of RX Africa’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity, this Women’s Month, AATF will be hosting an all-female-led webinar. Our esteemed panel of speakers from all spectrums of the technology space will be discussing growth in the sector, opportunities for women in technology and the future of technology and women-led organisations.

Our highly regarded panel of speakers will discuss growth in the tech sector; anticipated opportunities that women shouldn’t miss out on; and the future of both technology and women-led organisations. Chosen from across the sector, be prepared for enthusiastic, diverse and valuable input and an unforgettable webinar.

Join Hanli Goncalves, MD of FOMOComm Holdings and founder of My Future 4.0, as she heads up the panel discussion with Schae Trim, automation designer at Zipcord Group; Ngwana Matloa, CEO/founder of Abbot Technology; Laetitia de Jager, regional marketing manager at Omron; and Adebola Adeoye, Global Champion for Women in Technology Africa (WiTA).


Webinar details
Date: 12 August @ 11am
Time: 11am CAT
Reg link: https://reed-exhibitions.webinargeek.com/africa-automation-technology-fair-virtual-event-technology-women-in-africa-panel

RX Africa
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
