Africa Automation Technology Fair announces Women in Technology webinar

Programme 11h00 on 12 August 2021 into your favourite device to join a dynamic, all-women-led webinar hosted by Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF).

As part of RX Africa’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity, this Women’s Month, AATF will be hosting an all-female-led webinar. Our esteemed panel of speakers from all spectrums of the technology space will be discussing growth in the sector, opportunities for women in technology and the future of technology and women-led organisations.Our highly regarded panel of speakers will discuss growth in the tech sector; anticipated opportunities that women shouldn’t miss out on; and the future of both technology and women-led organisations. Chosen from across the sector, be prepared for enthusiastic, diverse and valuable input and an unforgettable webinar.Join Hanli Goncalves, MD of FOMOComm Holdings and founder of My Future 4.0, as she heads up the panel discussion with Schae Trim, automation designer at Zipcord Group; Ngwana Matloa, CEO/founder of Abbot Technology; Laetitia de Jager, regional marketing manager at Omron; and Adebola Adeoye, Global Champion for Women in Technology Africa (WiTA).12 August @ 11am11am CAT