News24 walked away with top honours at the IAB Bookmark Awards

News24
had an excellent run at the virtual IAB Bookmark Awards held on Thursday, 29 July. Not only did 24.com
win the Black Pixel in the Special Honours category as Best Online Publisher for the fifth consecutive year, but News24
also made a clean sweep in the publishing categories. Now in its 13th year, the IAB Bookmark Awards recognise the best digital and tech innovations in the media industry.
The team who produced the Exodus series – an investigation of seven months into the KwaSizabantu Mission, which stands accused of gross violations of human rights, turning a blind eye to sexual abuse and money laundering, spanning four decades – collectively won the award for best online journalist.
Journalist Tammy Petersen also won a gold award for her body of work done for Exodus, which included a series of interviews with victims of the KwaSizabantu Mission. The Exodus site won silver in the category "specialist publisher site", and the documentary won silver in the category "online news video". The judges commended the Exodus team for their excellent use of innovative digital storytelling methods. The exposé consisted of a video documentary, a four-part podcast series and a series of articles, all hosted on a special site.
“This is another incredible recognition for the team of News24
journalists who uncovered the KwaSizabantu cult over seven months. This was a journalistic tour de force that showcased all our storytelling platforms, led by a team of predominantly women journalists. I cannot be prouder,” editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said.
"This could not have come at a better time because investigative journalism is a core part of our value offering to subscribers. This recognition is not only testimony of the top talent we have at News24
, but it’s also a humbling vote of confidence from our peers," said TinaShe Makwande, general manager: subscriptions.News24
's accolades also included the following silver and bronze awards:
