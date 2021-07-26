Digital Company news South Africa

Publisher's Toolbox extends WebSuite footprint with Enlit Asia partnership

26 Jul 2021
Issued by: Publisher’s Toolbox
Publisher's Toolbox has announced the latest extension of its WebSuite programme in the form of a partnership with Enlit Asia, the unifying brand for Clarion Energy's Asian Utility Week and Powergen Asia events.

Enlit Asia joins fellow Clarion division, Clarion Events North America, in migrating its online presence into the Publisher’s Toolbox AWS-powered WebSuite framework.

PT’s WebSuite is an enterprise grade WordPress extension that leverages the advantages and efficiencies from a WP theme, user management, plugin and module perspective within an Amazon Web Services-hosted environment.

With digital events becoming a key part of Enlit Asia’s business, the partnership is aimed at moving off the company’s inflexible, custom built events solution and into a news-focused, AWS powered PT WebSuite solution.

The partnership is aimed at moving off the company’s inflexible, custom built events solution

“Online events, podcasts, think tanks and webinars have played such a crucial role within the events industry due to the curtailment of physical events in the past two years," says Publisher's Toolbox CEO Rich Cheary. "We’re seeing a trend towards more scalable and integrated web platforms that empower brands to effectively grow their online communities while ensuring simplicity and affordability.

We’re seeing a trend towards more scalable and integrated web platforms that empower brands to effectively grow their online communities – Rich Cheary, Publisher’s Toolbox CEO

"The PT WebSuite framework is becoming an attractive option for publishers and events companies because of the many benefits it brings, not least the agility to standardise future web development, simplify the editorial process, while avoiding vendor lock-in.

"We look forward to scaling our relationship with the Enlit Asia team to grow and sustain their digital community with the Publisher's Toolbox suite of digital products."

Head in the cloud: Why media production teams are adopting cloud-based solutions for a post-Covid world

So how do traditional media organisations, or any business with a digital community, prepare for this new remote working reality in a way that is sustainable into the future? Here's why organisations should be looking to the cloud...

Issued by Publisher’s Toolbox 28 Jul 2020



Publisher’s Toolbox
Publisher's Toolbox is an innovative digital product and platform business that provides news, publishing, brand, broadcasting and sports organisations with the tools to operate like modern media powerhouses.
Amazon Web Services, digital, Publisher's Toolbox

