Publisher's Toolbox extends WebSuite footprint with Enlit Asia partnership

Enlit Asia joins fellow Clarion division, Clarion Events North America, in migrating its online presence into the Publisher’s Toolbox AWS-powered WebSuite framework.PT’s WebSuite is an enterprise grade WordPress extension that leverages the advantages and efficiencies from a WP theme, user management, plugin and module perspective within an Amazon Web Services-hosted environment.With digital events becoming a key part of Enlit Asia’s business, the partnership is aimed at moving off the company’s inflexible, custom built events solution and into a news-focused, AWS powered PT WebSuite solution.“Online events, podcasts, think tanks and webinars have played such a crucial role within the events industry due to the curtailment of physical events in the past two years," says Publisher's Toolbox CEO Rich Cheary. "We’re seeing a trend towards more scalable and integrated web platforms that empower brands to effectively grow their online communities while ensuring simplicity and affordability."The PT WebSuite framework is becoming an attractive option for publishers and events companies because of the many benefits it brings, not least the agility to standardise future web development, simplify the editorial process, while avoiding vendor lock-in."We look forward to scaling our relationship with the Enlit Asia team to grow and sustain their digital community with the Publisher's Toolbox suite of digital products."