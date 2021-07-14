Digital Company news South Africa

Our wealth is our culture!

14 Jul 2021
Issued by: Introducing!SA
September is Heritage Month and, this year, we hope the dust settles just in time for us to come together and celebrate beautiful people, stunning places and divine cuisine only picturesque South Africa has to offer. It's now, more than ever, that we need a good reason to celebrate, right?

To bring some much-needed excitement and sunshine into homes across SA, we’re looking at an exclusive Heritage/Braai Day package across Introducing!SA’s platform including a printed four-page themed special supplement. The aim here is to bring that #ProudlySouthAfrican celebratory spark back into homes across our gorgeous country.

This special supplement, which will be printed on white paper, will hit streets from 20 to 24 September 2021 in conjunction with a carefully curated digital and social media offering. We encourage local businesses to showcase their exclusive Heritage Month offerings to remind our readers just why they love being a proud South African.

Why choose Introducing!SA?


Well, we are the ‘trending content destination’ after all, powered by media giant Caxton Local Media! And, with Introducing!SA, you can target your audience smartly! Smart-targeting improves engagement and reduces wastage. Win-win! With this Heritage/Braai Day package, we’ve provided two options to allow you to target the right shoppers for your brand. One targeting affluent consumers and the other mid-income consumers. Keep in mind it’s not just a print offering we’re talking about here but a packaged print and online offering! Talk about optimisation!

Here's five reasons why you should participate in this Heritage/Braai Day supplement:


  1. “Buying local is more important than ever. We need committed, proud South Africans to take action through their purses and wallets.” - Proudly South African chief executive officer Eustace Mashimbye.
  2. According to Kantar’s latest consumer barometer study, 79% of connected consumers agree that buying local is important for the community and a further 79% of shoppers shop close to home.
  3. Introducing!SA is all about introducing the trendiest, newest, most desirable, exciting and interesting products, places and people in South Africa to South Africans. It’s all about fomo (fear of missing out)!
  4. Introducing!SA is backed by local media giant Caxton Local Media with a heritage of expertise in reaching local markets.
  5. Your Heritage/Braai Day campaign will generate great exposure via Introducing!SA’s digital offering, sampling and surveys and on-page advertising opportunities.

To find out more about this offer, call 087 087 8917

To learn all about the Introducing!SA magic, visit www.introducingsa.co.za

Introducing!SA
We're an all-in-one marketing and branding solution. Introducing!SA is Caxton Local Media's latest exciting venture ... a new age of marketing! A multi-network media platform delivering : On Page, Digital, Social, OOH, Sampling, Consumer Surveys and Opinions, Eventing and Influencer amplification!
