Digitlab becomes South Africa's first platinum Sprout Social partner

13 Jul 2021
Issued by: Digitlab
Digitlab, a leader in digital, is proud to announce a new partnership with the social media software company Sprout Social.

Digitlab has partnered with leading social media software makers, Sprout Social, becoming the first listed agency partner in South Africa to achieve the Platinum Partner ranking.

"We always seek out ways of offering more value to our clients," CEO of Digitlab, Mike Saunders, said. "Lockdown rapidly changed how people use social media, and we felt like now is a pivotal moment for the brands and companies that we work with to utilise their platforms better. This partnership with Sprout Social is a great step towards that. Their software platform is leaps and bounds ahead of its competitors.

"Research shows that South Africans are using social media more due to the pandemic," Saunders continued. "There was a 13.6% increase in active social media users from 2019 to 2020 – that's three million more people that are browsing platforms. Our goal – what Digitlab sets out to do – is to create a connection between your brand and those users, helping them see the value in what you do so that, when it comes to a purchase decision, you'll be at the top of their minds. That is the goal of creating social communities, and we're excited to do that with what Sprout Social offers."

TEDx initiative powered by new partnership with Digitlab

A TEDx initiative, Countdown, has gained worldwide support in raising awareness and conversation levels around the topic of climate change...

Issued by Digitlab 19 Nov 2020


Sprout Social offers several key features that help manage social communities, such as:
  • Monitoring brand keywords, helping community managers keep an eye on crucial conversations in real-time.
  • Cross-platform conversation history, to view conversations with individuals as a whole regardless of where they reach out to you from.
  • Advanced multi-media publishing to consistently share engaging content with followers.
  • Multi-level reporting, to understand the metrics that are important to your business and monitor your progress.

Digitlab has successfully migrated existing social media clients to this new service and is looking forward to offering it to all new clients moving forward. This forms part of Digitlab's larger strategy to help brands engage with their customers better.

"Much of the time, business executives feel like social media marketing is a lesser branch of their overall strategy. I want to challenge you to rethink that. The numbers have shifted, people's behaviours have changed, and a consistent social presence is a must-have for brands now more than ever. We'd like to begin a discussion about how we can help you add value in this space," Saunders said in closing.

Please visit www.digitlab.co.za or contact the team directly.

Digitlab
Digitlab is a digital consulting agency - but we're probably unlike any other agency you've worked with or for. We understand that without people, technology would be pointless, positioning ourselves as the unique intersection where people and technology meet.
