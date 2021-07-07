Digital Company news South Africa

Game on! Campus activations are back, virtually

7 Jul 2021
Issued by: Student Village
Students have returned to campus and while 2021 has seen some form of normalcy being injected back into campus life, the fact that social gatherings have stopped has changed students' lifestyles in a massive way. It's been impossible for brands to engage and reach students on campuses through activations, so Student Village has created an innovative digital platform that connects youth and brands via Village Rewards, offering fun and simple micro-engagements with unique gamified content.
These days if you're not online or on a young person's social feed, you do not exist. Village Rewards is an immersive digital experience that allows brands to engage with students in a way that unites digital and real-world experiences. It’s free to use for students, and all they need to do is engage with the branded content, play a combo of mini-games and quizzes to earn Village Coins, and start winning.

If you are looking for an authentic and fun way to engage with this market, Village Rewards should be an essential part of your marketing plan. Because it is digital, your brand can reach a wider audience of youth beyond those that are studying on campus. Also, it's a cool and new way for students to engage and win with their favourite brands in between lectures and in their free time.

So far, brands like Converse, Maynards, Dickies and Keen Mind have gotten involved and the numbers speak for themselves:
  • Weekly reach: 250,000 accounts
  • Weekly engagement: 2,500+
  • Users: 15,000+
  • Average duration of engagement: eight minutes

Can your brand afford to ignore a market that makes up 37% of SA's entire population and spends over R35bn rand a year?

The hustlers you can't afford to ignore

When you promote co-creation, you'll reach them. When you seek authenticity, you'll reach them. When you walk the journey with them side by side to see what the future looks like, you'll become a part of them...

By Ronen Aires, Issued by Student Village 5 May 2021


Game on. Let's play.

Visit the Student Village website to get started.

Student Village
Student Village have been youth specialists for 20+ years. We connect brands with youth and youth with brands. Our services include youth insights, digital & brand activations and bursary services.
