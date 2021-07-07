Game on! Campus activations are back, virtually

Students have returned to campus and while 2021 has seen some form of normalcy being injected back into campus life, the fact that social gatherings have stopped has changed students' lifestyles in a massive way. It's been impossible for brands to engage and reach students on campuses through activations, so Student Village has created an innovative digital platform that connects youth and brands via Village Rewards , offering fun and simple micro-engagements with unique gamified content.