The British and Irish Lions and PT Sportsuite invite fans to take up the challenge

With supporters across the globe set to follow what is sure to be an absorbing Tour from afar, the Lions and platform partner PT SportSuite have collaborated to recreate the “Sea of Red” with the launch of the official Lions Fan Zone
. The Lions Fan Zone aims to answer the question - how do Lions supporters contribute and feel part of the 2021 Tour from anywhere in the world, at any time?
The Lions Fan Zone web engagement platform will ask supporters to take on a series of fun Fan Media Challenges designed to bring to life the passion rugby fans feel for the Lions brand visually through the power of media exchange. Supporters can submit their media for potential publication to the dedicated Lions Fan Wall, and in doing so, put themselves in line to win exciting ‘Sea of Red’ prizes and receive exclusive benefits from the official Lions Rugby Store.
Whether fans are watching alone, with family and friends, or at their local rugby club - they can all play their part in creating a “virtual” Sea of Red.Director of digital, marketing and communications Shane Whelan said:
“We are delighted with this latest addition to our digital platforms. We want as many people to share how they are showing their support for the team and that support will be felt by the players as they take on the world champions in South Africa.
“We look forward to sharing some of these videos with the team and management throughout the Tour.”PT SportSuite CEO Rich Cheary said:
“The spirit and purpose of this new Lions Fan Zone, comes at a unique and defining moment in world sport and digital engagement, with Covid-19 having forced us to re-think the needs of the fan and how to provide a safe, simple and rewarding way for them to engage.
“We’ve partnered with the British and Irish Lions to bring something different and compelling, giving sponsors and supporters across the four nations and of varying demographics an equal opportunity to contribute towards a digital “Sea of Red” before, during and after every match. There is an opportunity to uncover and share some of the untold fan stories that bring to life this unique Lions Tour in an authentic way.”
TO CHECK OUT THE OFFICIAL LIONS FAN ZONE, VISIT LIONSRUGBY.COM/FANZONE