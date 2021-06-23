MLR and PT SportSuite power deeper digital connections with launch of AR brand activations

In a first of its kind for a North American sports league, the newly released AR Scan
functionality in the MLR App will bring the league’s brand to life – allowing MLR fans to scan team logos on official MLR merchandise – and anywhere else they can be found to unlock ‘hidden’ video content and special offers that reward fans for scanning.
PT SportSuite and Major League Rugby (MLR) have announced a multi-platform deal that will transform the league's digital media capabilities...
The campaign officially kicks off a long-term league strategy to position the MLR App as a preferred destination for digital engagement between fans, MLR and sponsors, allowing MLR to deliver compelling digital engagement opportunities for the stay-at-home fan.
“It’s great to see our technology being used to encourage engagement, achieve brand activation and reward fans in a fun and exciting way on mobile,” said Nick van Rensburg, PT SportSuite engagement director. “This is the launch of an exciting feature for fans of all ages to scan, collect and share MLR team logos with friends.”
While the launch phase will invite fans to scan MLR and team logos
, it is envisioned that AR scanning will provide an additional digital resource for official MLR sponsors to engage directly with fans by making exclusive branded content, competitions and promotions available by augmenting branded collateral via the MLR App.
“Major League Rugby is continuing to prioritise digital evolution to increase accessibility for our fans,” said MLR commissioner George Killebrew, “The MLR app is an important piece of that to ensure our fans have creative ways to engage with the League.”
Still to come for 2021, in the final phase of the MLR App rollout fans can look forward to a dedicated in-app Fan Zone, which will ask users to take on incentivised fan media challenges – transforming MLR super fans into content contributors for the league and uncovering genuine behind-the-scenes fan stories across the league.About Major League Rugby
Major League Rugby is a professional sports league and represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America. The league evolved from seven teams in 2018 to 13 teams in 2021, featuring 12 from the United States and one from Canada. Matches are televised on CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 2, among other national and local market platforms. Select matches are available to stream live in North America on The Rugby Network
and all matches are available on The Rugby Network for international fans. MLR prides itself in fostering intense and high-stakes competition, while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of respect, inclusivity and tradition. For more information about MLR, visit www.MajorLeague.Rugby
and download the MLR App
.About PT SportSuite
PT SportSuite is a digital sports consultancy business with an advanced digital media ecosystem that transforms sports organisations into digital media powerhouses. The PT SportSuite digital media ecosystem empowers sports organisations to increase fan and player engagement, media IP production, improve media asset management and deliver experiences for their digital communities across mobile, web, social, video streaming and augmented reality technology.