Jellyfish partners with Everlytic in 2021

9 Jun 2021
Issued by: Jellyfish South Africa
Personalisation and management of data is a key component in online marketing and successful customer relationship management (CRM). This is one reason why digital partner, Jellyfish, is delighted to announce that it is now an agent partner with Everlytic, a cloud-based software company that supports, amongst other services, bulk and transactional email, SMS, automated voice and push notifications.

Who is Everlytic?

Everlytic is a multi-channel marketing automation platform that has an established footprint within the South African market. The company was founded as Prefix Technologies in 2004 and has since developed into Everlytic; a sophisticated, multi-channel marketing and automation tool that has been ranked as the fastest-growing tech company in South Africa and the third fastest in Africa by Deloitte. The company was also listed third in the Top African Tech Companies Tech-Africa CIO Report 2020.

Growing CRM quality and efficiency

Jellyfish has been operating as a full service digital partner in South Africa since 2010 and offers a full range of advanced service lines to leading local and international brands. Given that many companies have recently shifted their marketing strategies to a more digital or online focus, and the advent of the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA), this has highlighted the need for an advanced customer relationship management system and process. 

Customer relationship management, or CRM, is a form of digital marketing that serves to build and nurture a relationship with your customers, which, in turn, creates brand advocacy and customer loyalty. 

Today’s customers are discerning; they demand top quality with bespoke messaging that is relevant to their needs. Subsequently, the ability to provide a personalised customer experience that is fully compliant with the law, has proven to boost sales and optimise conversion rates. Jellyfish made the decision to partner with Everlytic based on their capabilities and reputation in the market. 

Some of the key areas of support offered by Everlytic include:
  • Data integration
  • Message and landing page behaviour tracking
  • Audience segmentation 
  • Multi-channel messaging automation
  • Automated customer journeys
  • Message reporting and analytics
  • Preference centre development
  • Subscription forms
  • Personalisation functionality at scale using customer data

“Working with Everlytic to push the Jellyfish customer relationship management envelope at an affordable cost for our clients takes the possibilities up a level, especially for those in the emerging market,” explains Andre Vorster, senior CRM manager at Jellyfish. “We’ve been very impressed with the offering available at Everlytic, which ranges from full-service integration solutions to customised bouquets.” 

Think beyond the agency: Marketers need digital partners not agencies

"Agencies need to adapt. The agency model is broken. What brands and marketers need right now is greater collaboration, including ownership of their data." Sage words from Daniel Wilkinson, the London-based Head of Paid Media for Jellyfish...

Issued by Jellyfish South Africa 16 Sep 2019


The CRM team, located in Durban and Johannesburg, with full remote working capabilities, are confident the Jellyfish partnership with Everlytic will serve as an asset for their existing client base. Additionally, it will streamline the platforms that the brands are using to communicate with their customers. “We know that every brand is different,” explains SA Jellyfish MD Charmaine Kelly. “We strive to look at your brand, understand your audience and deliver a tailor-made digital strategy that achieves your business objectives.”

