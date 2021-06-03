Plot twist ahead for yesteryear's digital marketers

Back then, did Spielberg know something about the intrusive nature of digital advertising that more and more consumers and lawmakers know now in 2021?
Because at the time of the film’s release, Spielberg predicted
: "The internet is watching us now. If they want to, they can see what sites you visit. In the future, television will be watching us, and customising itself to what it knows about us. The thrilling thing is, that will make us feel we're part of the medium. The scary thing is, we'll lose our right to privacy. An ad will appear in the air around us, talking directly to us, served as a mirror, presenting a society in which law enforcement prosecutes citizens without a trial, all in the name of keeping people safe.” The right audience versus the right to privacy
Nearly 20 years on, while the world was on a trajectory towards fulfilling a real-life Minority Report
, the plot twisted in favour of data privacy protection. The age of privacy became a real consideration for organisations as consumers are demanding more sophisticated levels of personal information protection. Incoming privacy regulations are starting to lawfully protect this right.
Let’s go back to the basics of internet economics. While it may seem as if this medium is mostly free, there is a quantifiable but silent exchange of value. Most internet consumers do not think twice about the gears ticking over behind the scenes as they consume their ‘free’ information, entertainment, content and services.
Through detailed data analytics, content (re)publishing giants such as Facebook or search engines such as Google or Safari know exactly who their audiences are, where they are located, their previous history and their intent. Such information is made available on a (mostly) anonymous basis to advertisers via platforms such as Google Analytics, Firebase and Facebook Business Manager (being the most common).
For the longest time, this model worked in the favour of brands, all of which got to speak directly to the niche audiences they had paid for. Digital advertising became quite the artful skill for marketing departments and budget-stretched small businesses. Is a continued free content environment sustainable?
At the time the internet sprouted in the late 1990s, it rang in a 21st century unlike any before. The internet and social media in the early 2000s truly changed the lives of millions of citizens worldwide. We remember how the internet and social media allowed protesters during the Arab Spring to disseminate information about their activities, and raise local and global awareness of social injustice. It changed history in Egypt, and it continued to breed accessibility of information and connectedness of people.
News reached the right audiences by design. It benefitted news content creators tremendously early on.
But something unexpected (albeit somewhat foreseeable) happened while original news content conveniently got pushed to the ‘right target markets’ via the Googles and the Facebooks of the world. Just as in a dry desert, revenue streams started to get diverted away from the original content creators and towards the content targeting engines within this trade-off environment. Sustainable newsrooms today are those that have found a way in which their readers can directly compensate them – be it via a subscription or a paywall model.
Have we reached the point where we can finally conclude that free content intended for viral consumption by targeted audiences, and unique content crafted well for sustainable audiences are not equal and the same?
Recently, two data privacy-related developments in the world of digital marketing have caught my attention. Both of these events could potentially have a tremendous impact on the way news content organisations, firstly, reach their audiences and, secondly, sustain their future business model:
- Australia boldly pioneers fair content law
Consumers have become dependent on a staple of free content pushed to them by algorithms on free social platforms. In turn, readers are required to do very little – except for sharing their information.
It’s no secret that the main beneficiaries in this business model have been the tech giants that are republishing content. One just needs to look around at shrinking newsrooms to be reminded of how unfair this model is playing out.
Google, Twitter and Facebook especially are coming under increased scrutiny from governments with the power to influence digital marketing trajectories. In a pioneering move that could change how people worldwide experience the internet, and sound the death of the algorithm, the Australian government has recently passed a law that will see these and other content republishing tech giants come to an agreement with local Australian media to fairly compensate them for reusing their original and unique content.
The law requires them to make their ranking algorithms transparent and to provide access to their user data. It will also make provision for penalties and sanctions for non-compliance.
This is a bold move, but a brave one where consumers will thrive as they are afforded more transparency in how their personal information is being used.
- Google’s (third-party) cookie jar is half empty, or is it?
Google’s recent surprise announcement that the firm will be doing away with third-party (3P) cookies signals a win for personal data privacy – if only at face value.
For those seeing the world as a half full glass, the move might seem as if we are finally done with the intrusive business model where free content is exchanged for viewing carefully targeted ads to one where privacy is valued and protected.
But worried marketers have been left scratching their heads as to what’s next. Will another model replace third-party cookies?
Forward-thinking marketers that are intentionally adapting new strategies to stay ahead of the curve will be just fine once they can no longer rely on Google’s third-party cookies. On the darker side, sophisticated marketers with access to their own third-party data systems might just push more power and privileged information into the hands of a few tech giants.
Digital advertising right now is like a game of chess
Is the rise of the opting in culture eating into the reach of the 'niche'? Will a more mature view of personal information protection eclipse the right target, at the wrong time and place?...
Kriel & Co 12 Apr 2021
Google’s new proposed ‘cohort identity’ system in place to track audiences based on the habits of these cohorts will be an interesting one to watch as stricter personal information protection regulation such as the PoPIA will continue to influence digital advertising.
I’m also encouraged to see other countries such as France, Canada and the UK follow in the footsteps of the Australian government. It signals a commitment to ensure publishers and journalists get paid a fairer share for their work, leaving less power and revenue in the hands of a few controlling tech giants. Perhaps these developments might also be the catalyst in putting an end to fake news.
As someone intrigued by the way in which the world of tech has the power to influence how organisations adapt, these chess-like moves from all angles are worth paying close attention to in the months ahead. Every one of these decisions will have consequences for the way marketing functions interact with personal information.
