Award-winning RoomRaccon appoints UpBeet Digital globally

12 May 2021
Issued by: UpBeet Digital
UpBeet Digital is proud to announce their appointment as global digital paid media agency for the RoomRaccoon Hotel Management Software brand. RoomRaccoon has been awarded the "Best All-in-1 Hotel Management System" in the World, by the HotelTechAwards for 2021!
UpBeet Digital now serves RoomRaccoon’s 11 countries throughout Europe, Africa and their head office, in the capacity of digital paid media and advertising. UpBeet Digital looks forward to growing with the already impressive brand, strength after strength!

UpBeet Digital
UpBeet Digital offers a full range of Digital Marketing Services, including Strategy, Performance Marketing, SEO, PPC, Social Media & Programmatic Advertising.
