Award-winning RoomRaccon appoints UpBeet Digital globally

While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020.Issued byKAYA 959
UpBeet Digital is proud to announce their appointment as global digital paid media agency for the RoomRaccoon Hotel Management Software brand. RoomRaccoon has been awarded the "Best All-in-1 Hotel Management System" in the World, by the HotelTechAwards for 2021!
UpBeet Digital now serves RoomRaccoon’s 11 countries throughout Europe, Africa and their head office, in the capacity of digital paid media and advertising. UpBeet Digital looks forward to growing with the already impressive brand, strength after strength!
UpBeet Digital offers a full range of Digital Marketing Services, including Strategy, Performance Marketing, SEO, PPC, Social Media & Programmatic Advertising.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.