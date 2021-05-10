PT SportSuite and Bristol Sport win at 2021 Sport Technology Awards

Woolworths has launched two new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home and gain more confidence before making a purchase.
Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, who we believe to be the most important critic - the person who ultimately chooses to buy your brand or not.Issued byKantar
PT SportSuite and partners Bristol Sport are thrilled to have been announced winners at the 2021 Sport Technology Awards - in the Partnership category!
The Sports Technology Awards, a leading global celebration of technology-led innovation across the international sports sector, recognised PT SportSuite and Bristol Sport’s digital collaboration by awarding us the win during a live stream of the awards attended by more than 500 industry leaders representing over 18 countries around the world.
Competition was stiff, with PT SportSuite and Bristol Sport battling it out with these world-class organisations:
- DFL: AWS: Official Technology Partner of the Bundesliga - Engage Digital Partners, Sony and PDI’s Gran Turismo - Ifosys and Roland Garros
PT SportSuite partnered with Bristol Sport and its three sports brands - Bristol City, Bears and Flyers - to overhaul the digital processes and capabilities across the organisation around the collection, management, publishing, streaming, fan engagement and monetisation of digital services.
The vision of the partnership was to provide Bristol Sport with the digital tools and platforms to operate like a modern media house with a digital media infrastructure in place that would allow them to operate more efficiently, grow and sustain their digital community of fans in an integrated, end-to-end content network.
Rich Cheary, PT SportSuite CEO, says: "Thank you very much for acknowledging this unique partnership between Bristol Sport and PT SportSuite. Our two-year journey together has been characterised by a great mix of innovation, adventure, collaboration, respect and delivery efficiency.
“We’ve based our partnership on a common desire to challenge the current status quo on how global sports organisations structure their digital landscapes, putting focus and value on media utilisation across multiple branded platforms; encouraging fan engagement across multiple channels of distribution; and understanding intricacies of workflows and user journeys in order to provide a more compelling digital experience.”
Lisa Knights, Bristol Sport Group head of communications, says: “We are really honoured to win this award with PT SportSuite, who have been with us through such a turbulent 12 months.
“Two years ago we set out on a journey together to deliver a digital ecosystem for the whole of our sporting group. To break down our silos of content gathering and storage, combine our video assets and use the power of our sporting group to communicate with our fans in a way that we hadn’t been able to previously.
“When Covid struck, and forced our fixtures to be played behind closed doors, the work that we’d undertaken accelerated and enabled us to broadcast directly to our fans - even when they couldn’t be with us in person. As we emerge from this pandemic we look forward to developing our fan offering and engagement, even further alongside PT SportSuite.”
PT SportSuite and the Bristol Sport Foundation also made the shortlist in the Technology For Good category.
Publisher's Toolbox is an innovative digital product and platform business that provides news, publishing, brand, broadcasting and sports organisations with the tools to operate like modern media powerhouses.
