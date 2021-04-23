Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

PT SportSuite and ASEM partner to activate digital fan engagement across SA's campuses and sporting communities

23 Apr 2021
Issued by: Publisher’s Toolbox
Partnership kicks off with release of the Official FNB Varsity Cup App
click to enlarge

PT SportSuite and multimedia rights-holders Advent Sport Entertainment and Media (ASEM) have announced a strategic partnership that will see the implementation of a brand-new engagement platform for the FNB Varsity Cup, SA’s biggest student rugby competition.

Aimed primarily at establishing deeper digital connections between the FNB Varsity Cup, fans and sponsors, the collaboration will see fans given an opportunity to digitally engage with the FNB Varsity Cup brand on a new level, while providing the tournament with new digital properties that will offer more value to current and future sponsors.

The collaboration will see fans given an opportunity to digitally engage with the FNB Varsity Cup brand on a new level

Phase one of the partnership has kicked off with the release of the Official FNB Varsity Cup Mobile App - giving fans access to the latest FNB Varsity Cup news, features, fixtures, results and player profiles - with the app aimed at becoming the ultimate digital resource for FNB Varsity Cup supporters.

For later release, an in-app Fan Zone will give fans an opportunity to take on branded media challenges, set by FNB Varsity Cup and its sponsors, and to bring FNB Varsity Cup logos to life with augmented reality scanning - with great rewards up for grabs to incentivise this engagement.

click to enlarge

“Over the past five years, we have built up a comprehensive media hub for youth sport in South Africa,” says Jaco-Louis Groenewald, managing director of ASEM Engage. “The partnership with PT SportSuite will allow us to add new digital tools to our offering, including a digital media workflow platform, community engagement products and the ability to further commercialise digital media rights across various channels.”

PT SportSuite CEO Rich Cheary says: “The world of sport is digitally accelerating, with a new focus and value associated with fan and brand engagement initiatives.”

We want to introduce an exciting new way of doing things that places media generation as a core business imperative - Rich Cheary, PT SportSuite CEO

“We want to introduce an exciting new way of doing things that places media generation as a core business imperative, paving the way to commercial sustainability through community engagement.

Content creators: Here's how to monetise digital content effectively

For digital content creators, monetising digital content is the last great hurdle on the journey to sustainability. So what can you do to make the digital space the driving force in your business?

Issued by Publisher’s Toolbox 5 Mar 2020


“We’re confident the Official FNB Varsity Cup app will provide the platform for the competition to focus on fan engagement and branded campaigns that provide more opportunities for FNB Varsity Cup and its sponsors to connect with fans in an authentic way.”

Download the Varsity Cup App now!

Google Play

App Store

Publisher’s Toolbox
Publisher's Toolbox is an innovative digital product and platform business that provides news, publishing, brand, broadcasting and sports organisations with the tools to operate like modern media powerhouses.
Comment

Read more: digital, PT SportSuite

Related

Grey AfricaGrey and WPP Liquid win silver at global 2021 Clio Awards2 days ago
IAB South AfricaIAB SA launches PoPIA compliance best practice handbook2 days ago
Centric SoftwareRethinking retail: the 3 trends you need to know21 Apr 2021
dotGOODLevi's Buy Better, Wear Longer20 Apr 2021
Tractor OutdoorThe power of dynamic DOOH: New Vaseline campaign delivers content that responds to the weather19 Apr 2021
Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor expands mall digital impact footprint in South Africa19 Apr 2021
DentsuThe new iProspect Future Focus Report explores the intersection of consumer attention, commerce and data15 Apr 2021
IAB South Africa13th annual Bookmark Awards - announcement of the 2021 jury chairs and jury panels13 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz