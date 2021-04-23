PT SportSuite and ASEM partner to activate digital fan engagement across SA's campuses and sporting communities

Partnership kicks off with release of the Official FNB Varsity Cup App

PT SportSuite and multimedia rights-holders Advent Sport Entertainment and Media (ASEM) have announced a strategic partnership that will see the implementation of a brand-new engagement platform for the FNB Varsity Cup, SA’s biggest student rugby competition.Aimed primarily at establishing deeper digital connections between the FNB Varsity Cup, fans and sponsors, the collaboration will see fans given an opportunity to digitally engage with the FNB Varsity Cup brand on a new level, while providing the tournament with new digital properties that will offer more value to current and future sponsors.Phase one of the partnership has kicked off with the release of the Official FNB Varsity Cup Mobile App - giving fans access to the latest FNB Varsity Cup news, features, fixtures, results and player profiles - with the app aimed at becoming the ultimate digital resource for FNB Varsity Cup supporters.For later release, an in-app Fan Zone will give fans an opportunity to take on branded media challenges, set by FNB Varsity Cup and its sponsors, and to bring FNB Varsity Cup logos to life with augmented reality scanning - with great rewards up for grabs to incentivise this engagement.“Over the past five years, we have built up a comprehensive media hub for youth sport in South Africa,” says Jaco-Louis Groenewald, managing director of ASEM Engage. “The partnership with PT SportSuite will allow us to add new digital tools to our offering, including a digital media workflow platform, community engagement products and the ability to further commercialise digital media rights across various channels.”PT SportSuite CEO Rich Cheary says: “The world of sport is digitally accelerating, with a new focus and value associated with fan and brand engagement initiatives.”“We want to introduce an exciting new way of doing things that places media generation as a core business imperative, paving the way to commercial sustainability through community engagement.“We’re confident the Official FNB Varsity Cup app will provide the platform for the competition to focus on fan engagement and branded campaigns that provide more opportunities for FNB Varsity Cup and its sponsors to connect with fans in an authentic way.”