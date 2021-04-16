The benefits of a digital marketing audit (part 1 of 5)

Many brands, digital or otherwise believe that digital marketing audits only comprise of a few key areas/verticals, this is not the case, whilst these are included - they’re not exclusively the focus of the audit.
Digital marketing audits should be conducted on a regular basis, at minimum once every fiscal, in order to:
- Assess effective efforts
- Identify areas of redundancy
- Align back to products/business objectives and goals
- Reduce wastage in spends
- Provide deeper insight for top management, resulting in more aligned and accurate growth targets and budget setting
These audits most commonly focus on the following areas:
But there is far more to it than that, below we’ll take you on a journey through our approach and the verticals and areas we focus on, and of course what the outcomes should be.
In this five-part digital marketing auditing step-by-step guided journey, we’ll be covering the following elements of a digital marketing audit and what the benefits are to your business.
Developing and auditing your strategy/strategic plan
- Strategy (part one)
- The digital marketing team (part two)
- Infrastructure (part two)
- Competitor review (part three)
- Campaigns (part three)
- SEO audits (part four)
- Creative/design (part four)
- Vendor/partner/ digital marketing agency review (part five)
Ideally, before kicking off with a strategy, the main question should be, should it not rather be a strategic/tactical plan - since strategies are often just pretty pictures and nice bi-lines, with hard-to-reach pie-in-the-sky objectives.
The idea is to stress-test and audit this piece of work independently, especially if you’re an organisation that struggles with implementing change - meaning your strategy would in effect be more rigid than that of a more agile business.
So, how do you audit a strategy
that you have not even deployed yet? Simple, we have a vast repository of accoladed marketing and data tools and historic data to benchmark against. This is how we ensure we’re on the right track.
The first step is asking the ‘why?’: Why are we doing this and to what end?
This way, we set up intelligent positioning and measurement metrics for the strategy.
Setting specific, measurable, actionable, relevant and time-sensitive objectives will help you gain a better direction and keep stronger control of your marketing efforts.
Doing this allows you to manage and execute according to your outlined KPIs, meaning efforts are not wasted and are intentional. This is the core outcome of a strategy/strategic plan audit on a regular basis.
Deciding where to spend your digital marketing budget requires us to consider multiple factors.
Taking a social media element of the strategy, for example, you might want to ask:
- Which social media platform resonates most with your brand voice, style and, of the course, target audience?
- Is this platform also where your audience is?
- How does social media align with your business needs or objectives and have you set KPIs for this channel?
- Competitor review, which social media channels are your competitors in, how can you compete with their presence?
Auditing upfront and on a regular basis gives you the ability to make sure everything is aligned to business objectives and goals.
UpBeet Digital
Whether your company is in need of a digital marketing strategy to guide, support, inform and help your teams achieve your goals and objectives, UpBeet Digital has the solution for your brand and your business...
UpBeet Digital 8 Jan 2021
’s core offerings, being digital marketing and performance auditing
- we will continue to deliver week on week a new chapter into the unpacking of digital auditing. Reach out today
if you think you’d benefit from this level of insight for your brand!