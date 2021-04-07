Digital Company news South Africa

Upbeet Digital appoints Greg Reardon as COO

7 Apr 2021
Issued by: UpBeet Digital
Upbeet Digital is proud to announce the appointment of Greg Reardon as head of operations. In his new role, Reardon is tasked with the establishment and positioning of the brands world-class auditing and advisory services. He leads a strong team of specialists in paid media, SEO, programmatic and conversion rate optimisation. A further move by challenger agency to drive optimisations and growth to their client base and those of their strategic partners.
Reardon brings with him over 17 years’ experience in the digital marketing industry. Reardon’s core strength is his ability to understand business objectives and provide data-driven solutions across a wide variety of business verticals that drive solid returns on investment. Reardon also holds a BA degree, a law degree from the University of KZN. He has also completed his MBA at UCT Graduate School Business.

UpBeet Digital
UpBeet Digital offers a full range of Digital Marketing Services, including Strategy, Performance Marketing, SEO, PPC, Social Media & Programmatic Advertising.
Read more: UCT Graduate School of Business, University of KwaZulu-Natal, SEO, paid media, UpBeet Digital

