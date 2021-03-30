Newsmaker: Ariel Katzen, Hook, Line & Sinker's new head of digital

Creative integrated communications agency Hook, Line & Sinker recently appointed digital guru and renowned blogger Ariel Katzen to head up its social and digital activities.

Ariel Katzen

You recently joined Hook, Line & Sinker Communications. When was the effective date and how do you feel about joining the agency and the new role?

What is the role exactly and what does it entail?

What are you most looking forward to?

What excites you most about the agency?

Comment on the current state of the industry, how the industry has responded to or is responding to Covid, and how you plan to navigate the agency through this?

What do you love most about your career and industry?

Tell us a bit about your background/experience and how this has equipped you for the role.

What’s at the top of your to-do list?

What are you currently reading/watching/listening to?

Tell us something about yourself not generally known?

Katzen is responsible for overseeing HLS global tech accounts; Meet and Code Europe, Skynamo, RoomRaccoon and SAP Africa.I joined Hook, Line & Sinker Communications (HLS) at the beginning of March this year.Starting a new position at the time of Covid-19 can be daunting but everything was well set up from the start. I was super excited to join a relatively new startup agency that is not only running global award-winning campaigns but also has such a strong portfolio of clients.I am really motivated to succeed in my new role and deliver great work for the business.At HLS, my job title is digital guru. I oversee all things digital for our clients with a focus on social media, content, and digital marketing.Hook, Line & Sinker is based on the following principles: we help clients to find the right story HOOK, we then select the optimum channels and platforms (LINE) to reach their desired audience, and together, we create the ultimate campaign SINKER, this includes awareness, positioning, and sales, etc.Today's PR world has changed, and my role will be to offer HLS local and global clients 'added value', albeit podcasts, newsletters, digital paid placements, blogs, and creative ideas and tactics across digital channels, etc.I look forward to making a difference in the social media space for our clients. I will be working with one of the world’s largest software companies, SAP, and global start-ups such as Skynamo and RoomRaccoon. One of my clients includes overseeing Europe’s biggest youth digital skills program, Meet and Code Europe, with a footprint of 35 EU countries and supported by the German Government and Microsoft. I am also excited to engage with and learn more about creative integrated communications campaigns from our expert team.HLS is only three years old. I love the fact that they are a young, hip and happening millennial team that supports some of the world's biggest software and global tech brands. HLS has scooped a couple of industry awards along the way, and they provide a fun and fresh approach to the PR and communications industry. Over and above working with great brands, they also drive campaigns in Africa, Middle East, and across Europe. What stands out to me the most, is how fast this agency moves. Efficiency is definitely key, there’s no rest for the wicked with this energetic team.When the pandemic hit, social media activity skyrocketed, since everyone was following the news and connecting with friends and family online. Although many businesses reduced their spend on paid media, organic social has still been remarkably successful.At HLS, our priority is to develop fun and engaging social content with organic as our priority, and paid as secondary, to further amplify priority work.In addition to social media, the changing media landscape has meant that many publishing houses have closed and staff at the news desks are dwindling down to single digits. This means the fight for media space is becoming even more competitive.HLS not only specialises in tech and digital clients that were bolstered during the time of the pandemic, but they also offer digital communications, adding value to our client media/PR campaigns.I love that I can learn something new every day. Social media is always changing, with new social networks appearing. This means the type of content you share will need to adapt to the changes in the social networks. In addition, I love the creativity – since no client or campaign can use the same approach. We use different channels, platforms and work across the globe to cater to different audiences.I have worked in social media in the property industry, automotive and luxury goods. I worked for an advertising agency previously which allows me to bring paid placement opportunities to the ‘earned media mix’ at HLS. I have gained valuable experience in social media and digital marketing; I also love writing – all perfectly suited to my new role.Besides my to-do list for HLS, I would like to keep learning to stay current and deliver sharp, effective digital communication. In an increasingly online world, the value of expanding one's digital expertise cannot be underestimated. I need to continually challenge myself with short courses to be up to date and relevant for our industry.I am watchingandon Netflix – two very gripping shows.I am a popular blogger with an alias name. I cover a range of cool topics and have quite a big following, with my favourite topic being car reviews. One of the perks of being a blogger is that I get to drive some of the newest and hottest vehicles on the market. I can also do a headstand, but do not really do this anymore as it makes me dizzy!