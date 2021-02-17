Major League Rugby selects PT SportSuite to establish league-wide digital content ecosystem

Digital media innovators PT SportSuite and Major League Rugby (MLR), North America's professional rugby union competition, have announced a multi-platform deal that will transform the league's digital media capabilities.
PT SportSuite will work closely with MLR’s technical teams to configure and deploy branded digital platforms across digital asset management, digital media collection and collaboration, an MLR mobile app, web and app-based fan engagement and augmented reality technology.
“This new digital content system greatly improves our ability to collaborate across the league,” said MLR commissioner George Killebrew. “I’m most excited about the possibilities for more content generated by our athletes, and improved storytelling of our brand partnerships.”
The partnership is aimed at positioning MLR as one of the most digitally enabled leagues across North American sports. The goals include transforming players and fans across the league into mobile storytellers; and forging better, more memorable connections between fans, MLR and sponsors through incentivised fan engagement and unique digital experiences.
The rollout of key technology will follow a phased approach and comes at a key juncture with the league looking to establish new digital properties to maximise revenue and provide more value to sponsors in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the professional sports landscape.
“We're excited by the opportunity to propose a new media workflow process and platform suite alongside MLR and their teams - it represents an amazing start to 2021,” said PT SportSuite CEO Rich Cheary. “We're applying our tried and tested approach that is migrating and centralising MLR's media assets into our AWS-powered PT ecosystem, enabling further media collaboration and community engagement involving players and fans across video, web and mobile app channels.
“Our MLR partners have superb energy and by working together with them and the teams across the league to coordinate media production, we will empower the teams, players and fans to generate and contribute media on a level not seen before,” added Cheary.
About Major League Rugby
Major League Rugby is a professional sports league entering its fourth season on 20 March 2021 and represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America. The league evolved from seven teams in 2018 to 12 teams in 2021, featuring 11 from the United States and one from Canada. Matches are televised on CBS Sports Network, FS1 and FS2, among other national and local market platforms. All matches are available on Facebook Live for international fans. MLR prides itself in fostering intense and high-stakes competition, while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, inclusivity, and tradition. For more information about MLR, visit www.MajorLeague.Rugby
About PT SportSuite
PT SportSuite provides sports organisations of all kinds with the platforms to operate like modern media powerhouses, empowering the collection, management, publishing, streaming and monetisation of digital media.
The PT SportSuite suite of digital products and services allow sporting organisations to increase fan engagement, media IP production, improve media asset management, cost-effectively deliver an experience for their digital communities across mobile, web, social and video streaming, while increasing community and brand sponsored engagement via innovative augmented reality technology. To learn more about the PT SportSuite digital content ecosystem, visit www.ptsportsuite.com
Publisher's Toolbox is an innovative digital product and platform business that provides news, publishing, brand, broadcasting and sports organisations with the tools to operate like modern media powerhouses.
