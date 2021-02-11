Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Create conversational landing pages to improve your PPC conversion rate by 50%-200%

11 Feb 2021
Issued by: UpBeet Digital
Up Beet Digital is proud to announce that we have been appointed as the authorised South African partner for HelloTARS. Up Beet is now able to offer a revolutionary tool conversion rate optimisation tool to South Africa, in the form of TARS - Check out our Live conversational landing page and book a demo.

In short, TARS is a bot, not a chatbot in the traditional sense, but rather a sophisticated piece of artificial intelligence with the sole purpose of lead returns, with an emphasis of improving productivity while minimising wastage. 

Forms and static landing pages are the current status quo in lead-generating and enquiry game, but are they the most effective strategy? The inevitable hit-and-miss nature of leaving the bulk of the work in the hands of your valued customer is a relatively short-sighted way of going about generating quality site leads. Customers find filling out time-consuming forms as a deterrent when approaching a potential product or service online, so what is the solution?

Having already proven its efficacy in influential global markets, TARS can improve your businesses lead generation and enquiry rate by between 25-200% with the use of conversational landing pages. The benefit of the conversational model is that numerous exchanges of information happen in a fraction of the time it may take for a prospective customer to fill out a form. This, in turn, provides a more natural interaction, leaving all visitors to the site with a more positive experience of the product or service. 

The TARS technology allows you to have an intelligent bot answer potential questions and generate leads 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These bots allow you and your team to create pre-determined, targeted messages and preferred responses to questions too, always ensuring a clear and consistent message from your business while also providing current and potential clients with real-time information. The information gathered from these conversations can also be stored, creating a database from which the chatbot can learn, thereby, improving further interactions with customers.

This revolutionary technology is the next must-have in your respective marketing strategies as it has proven itself an easy way of shortening sales cycles while driving noticeable growth. Allow us to help you qualify your leads and ensure that your advertising spend is being put to the best possible use.

Here are some of the applications that TARS is useful for:


Standard industry solutions

Standard use-case solutions
  • Finance and banking 
  • Insurance 
  • Healthcare 
  • Education 
  • Real estate 
  • Legal services 
  • Travel 
  • HR and recruitment 
  • Events 
  • Hospitality 
  • Agency 
  • Automotive 
  • Media and publication 
  • B2B services 
  • Government 
  • E-commerce
  • Lead generation 
  • Customer support 
  • Education and training 
  • Order and transaction 
  • Product explainer 
  • Event management 
  • Feedback and survey 
  • User engagement 
  • Learning and development 

Check out our live conversational landing page and book a demo.

UpBeet Digital
UpBeet Digital offers a full range of Digital Marketing Services, including Strategy, Performance Marketing, SEO, PPC, Social Media & Programmatic Advertising.
Comment

Read more: sales, chatbot, UpBeet Digital

Related

UpBeet DigitalWhat businesses should know about backups in the cloud4 Feb 2021
UpBeet DigitalUpBeet Digital - The new digital agency with deep industry roots and delicious fruit8 Jan 2021
VybHow conversational marketing can optimise your B2B sales cycle20 Oct 2020
PraekeltFree legal help for South Africans19 Oct 2020
HaveYouHeardWhat does the post-Covid-19 South African consumer look like?16 Oct 2020
Digital KungfuDigital Kungfu launches premium online lead gen skills accelerator for tech businesses23 Sep 2020
OliverThe bottom line is not the only indicator of success in customer satisfaction8 Sep 2020
356 Oak HoldingsSME South Africa launches online B2B service marketplace for SMEs3 Sep 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz