Create conversational landing pages to improve your PPC conversion rate by 50%-200%

In short, TARS
is a bot, not a chatbot in the traditional sense, but rather a sophisticated piece of artificial intelligence with the sole purpose of lead returns, with an emphasis of improving productivity while minimising wastage.
Forms and static landing pages are the current status quo in lead-generating and enquiry game, but are they the most effective strategy? The inevitable hit-and-miss nature of leaving the bulk of the work in the hands of your valued customer is a relatively short-sighted way of going about generating quality site leads. Customers find filling out time-consuming forms as a deterrent when approaching a potential product or service online, so what is the solution?
Having already proven its efficacy in influential global markets, TARS
can improve your businesses lead generation and enquiry rate by between 25-200% with the use of conversational landing pages. The benefit of the conversational model is that numerous exchanges of information happen in a fraction of the time it may take for a prospective customer to fill out a form. This, in turn, provides a more natural interaction, leaving all visitors to the site with a more positive experience of the product or service.
The TARS
technology allows you to have an intelligent bot answer potential questions and generate leads 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These bots allow you and your team to create pre-determined, targeted messages and preferred responses to questions too, always ensuring a clear and consistent message from your business while also providing current and potential clients with real-time information. The information gathered from these conversations can also be stored, creating a database from which the chatbot can learn, thereby, improving further interactions with customers.
This revolutionary technology is the next must-have in your respective marketing strategies as it has proven itself an easy way of shortening sales cycles while driving noticeable growth. Allow us to help you qualify your leads and ensure that your advertising spend is being put to the best possible use.
Here are some of the applications that TARS
is useful for:
Standard industry solutions
Standard use-case solutions
- Finance and banking
- Insurance
- Healthcare
- Education
- Real estate
- Legal services
- Travel
- HR and recruitment
- Events
- Hospitality
- Agency
- Automotive
- Media and publication
- B2B services
- Government
- E-commerce
- Lead generation
- Customer support
- Education and training
- Order and transaction
- Product explainer
- Event management
- Feedback and survey
- User engagement
- Learning and development
