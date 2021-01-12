Digital Company news South Africa

PT SportSuite and Titans Cricket power digital fan engagement with launch of official app

12 Jan 2021
Issued by: Publisher’s Toolbox
Mobile app will empower supporters to share unique, fan-generated content with the Titans' digital community.

PT SportSuite and the Momentum Multiply Titans have announced a digital platform partnership aimed at increasing digital engagement between the Centurion-based franchise, their fan community and sponsors during the lockdown period and beyond.

The Titans Cricket official mobile app will serve as a mobile meeting place for Titans fans, giving them access to the latest news, fixtures and player profiles; allow fans to share their favourite Titans moments with fellow supporters by taking part in Fan Media Challenges; and access digital content by scanning team logos, match programmes and more with augmented reality functionality.

The Titans Cricket official mobile app will serve as a mobile meeting place for Titans fans

The collaboration is PT SportSuite’s second within South African cricket, having previously partnered with 3TC cricket to deliver a live feed
of the first-ever 3TC match to a fan microsite that PT SportSuite developed for the event.


PT SportSuite CEO Rich Cheary says: “The lockdown period has really seen professional sports organisations put a lot of emphasis on digital engagement with fans in a period where fans are not able to connect with their teams in the usual manner. We’ve seen this in the UK and we’re now seeing it in South Africa too.

“We really believe it is possible for sporting brands like the Titans, who are operating in tough economic conditions, to continue to grow their digital community, even in these trying times. The Titans app offers a way to bridge the live sporting gap, allowing Titans fans to submit their unseen stories and be rewarded for this engagement via sponsored rewards and unique brand experiences, while offering more value and exposure for their loyal sponsors.”

Titans Cricket CEO Jacques Faul says: "The past year has shown us that we can never take anything for granted, and launching this app is our way of making sure our fans are always close to everything we do as a franchise.

“Not having our stadiums filled with our incredible fans has been tough, but we hope this reinvigorates that unique Titans bond we have with them.”

To learn more about PT SportSuite mobile community apps, click here.

Publisher’s Toolbox
Publisher's Toolbox is an innovative digital product and platform business that provides news, publishing, brand, broadcasting and sports organisations with the tools to operate like modern media powerhouses.
