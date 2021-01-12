PT SportSuite and Titans Cricket power digital fan engagement with launch of official app

Mobile app will empower supporters to share unique, fan-generated content with the Titans' digital community.

The Titans Cricket official mobile app will serve as a mobile meeting place for Titans fans

PT SportSuite and the Momentum Multiply Titans have announced a digital platform partnership aimed at increasing digital engagement between the Centurion-based franchise, their fan community and sponsors during the lockdown period and beyond.The Titans Cricket official mobile app will serve as a mobile meeting place for Titans fans, giving them access to the latest news, fixtures and player profiles; allow fans to share their favourite Titans moments with fellow supporters by taking part in Fan Media Challenges; and access digital content by scanning team logos, match programmes and more with augmented reality functionality.The collaboration is PT SportSuite’s second within South African cricket, having previously partnered with 3TC cricket to deliver a live feedof the first-ever 3TC match to a fan microsite that PT SportSuite developed for the event.“The lockdown period has really seen professional sports organisations put a lot of emphasis on digital engagement with fans in a period where fans are not able to connect with their teams in the usual manner. We’ve seen this in the UK and we’re now seeing it in South Africa too.“We really believe it is possible for sporting brands like the Titans, who are operating in tough economic conditions, to continue to grow their digital community, even in these trying times. The Titans app offers a way to bridge the live sporting gap, allowing Titans fans to submit their unseen stories and be rewarded for this engagement via sponsored rewards and unique brand experiences, while offering more value and exposure for their loyal sponsors.”"The past year has shown us that we can never take anything for granted, and launching this app is our way of making sure our fans are always close to everything we do as a franchise.“Not having our stadiums filled with our incredible fans has been tough, but we hope this reinvigorates that unique Titans bond we have with them.”