Grey Africa wins Creative Circle Award for #SavannaVirtualComedyBar campaign, ahead of launch of season two

Grey Africa is proud to announce that it has been recognised by the Creative Circle for its work on the #SavannaVirtualComedyBar campaign, winning first place in the Digital Interactive Award category. The #SavannaVirtualComedyBar was developed and launched during the Covid-19 lockdown to support comedians and help cheer up the nation.