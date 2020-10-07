Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Driving responsible downloads: Covid Alert SA app

7 Oct 2020
Issued by: Guerrilla IMC
Guerrilla IMC - digital out of home (DOOH) specialists in battle hardened communications - is sending out a call to arms to help our nation fight Covid's spread.

We’re proud to have partnered up with the National Department of Health to do our bit to bolster local efforts around contract tracing.

Across thousands of ATM screens, users will now see an important public service announcement (PSA) that calls for all South Africans to download the free Covid Alert SA app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The more South Africans download this official Bluetooth based, contact tracing app, the more effective it will be in its important task.

So let’s keep rallying as a nation to eliminate this pandemic from local shores – everyone has a part to play, and it all starts with a quick and easy free app download.


DOOH advertising is a powerful PSA tool. If you’ve got something important to share, why not ask Guerrilla’s experts to help you spread the word?

Contact Us



Guerrilla IMCGuerrilla IMC specialises in Out-of-Home Media platforms. Over the last 4 years the company has evolved into a media space innovator with a niche and ever growing outdoor holding.
