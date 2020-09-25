Register for the online Essentials of Digital Media Management short course

Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

25 Sep 2020
Issued by: Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership, Rhodes University
The Sol Plaatje Institute (SPI) for Media Leadership, Rhodes University, invites you to join our five-day online course entitled "Essentials of Digital Media Management" taking place on 2-6 November 2020.
This certificated course is led by our expert digital and social media trainers. It is suitable for all staff who engage with people on various digital and social media platforms and who have to think differently about the content and platforms for which they produce. It will provide participants with insights and practical skills that will equip them to make direct interventions in their respective roles and departments. In short, the course covers:
  • How to grow, listen to and engage with your online audiences.
  • Why social media matters and why you can’t afford to ignore it.
  • How you can use social media to produce and promote compelling content.
  • How to use free tools to monitor, measure, refine and streamline your efforts.
This online course will be delivered 100% online via a blended model of webinars and online self-study.

For more details on the course, please contact Mbali Buthelezi at az.ca.ur@izelehtub.m or call her on 046-603-8949. You could also visit the SPI's website at www.ru.ac.za/spi.

Sol Plaatje Institute for Media Leadership, Rhodes UniversityAfrica's pioneering Media Management School.
