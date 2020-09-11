Oracle Media finalists in the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards 2020

Founded in 2012, the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards are the largest celebrated digital media awards in the country. They honour the South African creative agency teams for their innovative use of social and digital media, and cutting-edge use of online media and tools. They also acknowledge corporate companies and their in-house marketing teams from across our region for their work on campaigns that help promote their organisations and brands in ground-breaking ways.
Oracle Media are finalists in three categories this year.
- The Best New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award.
- The Best New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award.
- The Best Use of a Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event.
This news came at the perfect time as 2020 has certainly presented itself with many challenges, and this announcement is a great motivator for team Oracle Media. The online announcement of these awards will be held later this month and Oracle Media is hoping for a win in all three categories.
“We have an amazing bunch of young creatives working at Oracle Media and this acknowledgment is a great way to let everyone know how remarkable they are and that their outputs are noticed, and award-winning. We are up against the huge advertising agencies in South Africa and being named finalists with these big players is a feather in our cap,” Neil Barker, MD of Oracle Media.
The Best New Generation Medium – Large Agency of the Year Finalists 2020:
- Oracle Media
- CBR Marketing Solutions
- Eclipse Communications
- Flow Communications
- Joe Public Connect
- Penquin
- Spitfire Inbound
- Vizeum
The virtual awards ceremony will stream live on 23 September at 7pm. Details on the online event will be published on The New Generation Awards social media pages.
