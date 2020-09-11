Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Oracle Media finalists in the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards 2020

11 Sep 2020
Issued by: Oracle Media
Founded in 2012, the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards are the largest celebrated digital media awards in the country. They honour the South African creative agency teams for their innovative use of social and digital media, and cutting-edge use of online media and tools. They also acknowledge corporate companies and their in-house marketing teams from across our region for their work on campaigns that help promote their organisations and brands in ground-breaking ways.

Oracle Media are finalists in three categories this year.
  1. The Best New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award.
  2. The Best New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award.
  3. The Best Use of a Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event.

This news came at the perfect time as 2020 has certainly presented itself with many challenges, and this announcement is a great motivator for team Oracle Media. The online announcement of these awards will be held later this month and Oracle Media is hoping for a win in all three categories.

“We have an amazing bunch of young creatives working at Oracle Media and this acknowledgment is a great way to let everyone know how remarkable they are and that their outputs are noticed, and award-winning. We are up against the huge advertising agencies in South Africa and being named finalists with these big players is a feather in our cap,” Neil Barker, MD of Oracle Media.

The Best New Generation Medium – Large Agency of the Year Finalists 2020:
  1. Oracle Media
  2. CBR Marketing Solutions
  3. Eclipse Communications
  4. Flow Communications
  5. Joe Public Connect
  6. Penquin
  7. Spitfire Inbound
  8. Vizeum

The virtual awards ceremony will stream live on 23 September at 7pm. Details on the online event will be published on The New Generation Awards social media pages.

For more information about Oracle Media services, email az.oc.puorgelcaro@ofni or call 087 237 7700.

Oracle MediaBrand Architects - brand and marketing strategy from conception to completion. We have specialized in-house departments that maximize on innovative techniques: Trending videos, personalised photography and visually grabbing graphic designs.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Social media, Oracle Media, digital

Related

MyBroadbandHow MyBroadband helps South African ICT companies to grow1 day ago
Burger KingBurger King petitions Home Affairs for citizenship2 days ago
The Catalyst AfricaEducation sector catapulted into digital transformation7 Sep 2020
356 Oak HoldingsSME South Africa launches online B2B service marketplace for SMEs3 Sep 2020
Dentsu Aegis NetworkAdapting to the ever-changing requirements of brand safety3 Sep 2020
Digital School of MarketingWhy video marketing is important on social media2 Sep 2020
Arora OnlineCape Town City Ballet's dance with digital2 Sep 2020
Jellyfish South AfricaFind out how you stack up against your competition using data, not just intuition31 Aug 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz