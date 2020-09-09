Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Sponsors of Brave wins Best Native Advertising Campaign

9 Sep 2020
Issued by: The SpaceStation
Sponsors of Brave, a News24 and Adcock Ingram OTC partnership, walked away with top honours at the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers' (Wan-Ifra) 2020 African Digital Media Awards.

Awarded Best Native Advertising Campaign, the ambitious project highlighted 12 brave pharmacists, doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals – all doing exceptional work in their communities.

News24 launches The Sponsors of Brave in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC

News24 in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC is spearheading a campaign looking for the ordinary South African healthcare providers including pharmacists, nurses and doctors doing extraordinary work in their communities...

Issued by The SpaceStation 17 Feb 2020


“I am incredibly proud and honoured for the recognition of the work Brand Studio put into creating Sponsors of Brave,” said Andrea Firth, editor for 24.com’s native content studio.

“The Sponsors of Brave campaign was imagined in August 2019 and its life began well ahead of the Covid-19 scourge. Its ambition was always to recognise and reward healthcare professionals for their untiring and unselfish service to our beloved South Africa. This became more meaningful upon the emergence of the coronavirus as News24 readers rushed to the virtual voting stations to make their mark in celebrating South Africa’s brave healthcare workers,” said Sudier Ramparsad, managing director of Adcock Ingram OTC.

Nearly 3,800 nominations were received for the project, with close to 17,500 votes cast. The campaign garnered 1.2 million unique page views, with an average time on page of 4:25 min.

The campaign culminated in a virtual ceremony in June where two winners each received R25,000 towards their nominated charity, and a trip to an international conference of their choice.

Adcock Ingram OTC in partnership with News24 announce winners in the Sponsors of Brave campaign

Over the past five months, the Sponsors of Brave campaign, a partnership between Adcock Ingram OTC and News24, published 12 heartwarming stories of brave pharmacists, doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals...

Issued by The SpaceStation 6 Jul 2020


Tuesday’s win coincided with the launch of the project’s second phase. Calls for nominations are open for Sponsors of Brave: The Next Generation – where two healthcare students stand a chance of winning an impactful mentorship and a R25,000 scholarship each.

News24 also won in the Best Use of Online Video category with its touching documentary and special site #AmINext – a project dedicated to the life and memory of murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.



The SpaceStationThe SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
