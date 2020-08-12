Corporate SA wants better online presence to cope with pandemic uncertainty

We've seen a big shift for clients gearing up their digital marketing capabilities due to lockdown and many are now beginning to enter the second phase. Many B2B companies previously neglected their websites, organisation profiles, corporate slide decks and social business channels such as blogs, webinars and LinkedIn. Media relations and communications were often neglected in favour of more direct sales tactics in the search of easily identifiable returns. Companies had people calling on customers directly and the necessity for websites, digital channels, publicity and communications was less urgent.

Brian Holmes, co-owner Scarlet Letter

Offer the right solutions



Offer a breadth of solutions and services that will help them into the future



Are certified to give them the best quality and meet their regulatory compliance requirements



Employ people who know your and their industries, the methodologies, processes, technologies, products and solutions



Have employees and consultants who are skilled



Are located properly to deliver to their operational facilities



Have provided value to other companies, better yet, ones like theirs



Can provide solutions that create business value



And many more benefits and advantages that create a compelling value proposition

Lockdown changed that. At first there was a bit of a scramble as companies rushed to beef up their websites. They took note of the situation that their websites were dumping grounds of basic information that often pushed a mirror of their internal structures at customers, who weren’t very interested because that didn’t help them deal with their own challenges.People who visit websites are there for any number of reasons. In the B2B space, it’s often because they’re looking to learn about the industry, the types of business solutions that are available to help them deal with their operational challenges. They want to assess if your business has the credentials to meet their needs and they want information to make comparisons. At this stage they want to know that you:There are many similarities between the websites and the corporate profiles and, for the same reasons, many companies either created or improved them when lockdown kicked off.Now we’re into the next phase and characterised by a more considered approach. Rather than rushing to create these and other tools people realise they need the opportunities to present them, share them, show them or use them better.If you build it they will come is not a maxim that holds true in digital marketing. You have to tell people, share it with them and show them why they may be interested in your new marketing and communications assets.They may be effective tools in their own right but you also have to put them to effective use. They’re the new face to the business, they help you stand out, they’re up to date, they position your value proposition, convey the right messages and get your point across. Connect them with the right audiences and the magic happens.The people with whom you want to connect also want to make smart buying decisions and they want to know they’re in the hands of trusted experts. Your website is where your content lives, your social channels expose it and part of the PR and social process is doing that to the right people at the right time. Your website, email, social channels, profile – your marketing, communications and PR work together to help you achieve that.Many businesses have – and continue – to feel the financial constraints of lockdown. Many have also understood the value in creating, updating, sustaining and building out their online and digital capabilities so they can operate uninterrupted. It’s a viable and sustainable way to call on customers when your sales team is locked down. The global pandemic provides uncertainty in spades and a new market approach may seem as if it adds to the mix. But the future of how we connect with people is a certainty amidst the chaos. It is proven and effective. The benefits are undeniable and the time to capitalise is now.