Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Corporate SA wants better online presence to cope with pandemic uncertainty

12 Aug 2020
By: Brian Holmes, Issued by: Scarlet Letter
We've seen a big shift for clients gearing up their digital marketing capabilities due to lockdown and many are now beginning to enter the second phase. Many B2B companies previously neglected their websites, organisation profiles, corporate slide decks and social business channels such as blogs, webinars and LinkedIn. Media relations and communications were often neglected in favour of more direct sales tactics in the search of easily identifiable returns. Companies had people calling on customers directly and the necessity for websites, digital channels, publicity and communications was less urgent.
Brian Holmes, co-owner Scarlet Letter
Lockdown changed that. At first there was a bit of a scramble as companies rushed to beef up their websites. They took note of the situation that their websites were dumping grounds of basic information that often pushed a mirror of their internal structures at customers, who weren’t very interested because that didn’t help them deal with their own challenges.

People who visit websites are there for any number of reasons. In the B2B space, it’s often because they’re looking to learn about the industry, the types of business solutions that are available to help them deal with their operational challenges. They want to assess if your business has the credentials to meet their needs and they want information to make comparisons. At this stage they want to know that you:
  • Offer the right solutions
  • Offer a breadth of solutions and services that will help them into the future
  • Are certified to give them the best quality and meet their regulatory compliance requirements
  • Employ people who know your and their industries, the methodologies, processes, technologies, products and solutions
  • Have employees and consultants who are skilled
  • Are located properly to deliver to their operational facilities
  • Have provided value to other companies, better yet, ones like theirs
  • Can provide solutions that create business value
  • And many more benefits and advantages that create a compelling value proposition
There are many similarities between the websites and the corporate profiles and, for the same reasons, many companies either created or improved them when lockdown kicked off.

Now we’re into the next phase and characterised by a more considered approach. Rather than rushing to create these and other tools people realise they need the opportunities to present them, share them, show them or use them better.

If you build it they will come is not a maxim that holds true in digital marketing. You have to tell people, share it with them and show them why they may be interested in your new marketing and communications assets.

They may be effective tools in their own right but you also have to put them to effective use. They’re the new face to the business, they help you stand out, they’re up to date, they position your value proposition, convey the right messages and get your point across. Connect them with the right audiences and the magic happens.

The people with whom you want to connect also want to make smart buying decisions and they want to know they’re in the hands of trusted experts. Your website is where your content lives, your social channels expose it and part of the PR and social process is doing that to the right people at the right time. Your website, email, social channels, profile – your marketing, communications and PR work together to help you achieve that.

Many businesses have – and continue – to feel the financial constraints of lockdown. Many have also understood the value in creating, updating, sustaining and building out their online and digital capabilities so they can operate uninterrupted. It’s a viable and sustainable way to call on customers when your sales team is locked down. The global pandemic provides uncertainty in spades and a new market approach may seem as if it adds to the mix. But the future of how we connect with people is a certainty amidst the chaos. It is proven and effective. The benefits are undeniable and the time to capitalise is now.

About the author

Brian Holmes is the co-owner of Scarlet Letter
Scarlet LetterScarlet Letter is a B2B public relations (PR), digital marketing, marketing support and communications agency.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Online, Brian Holmes, Scarlet Letter, digital marketing, Covid-19 Lockdown

Related

Ole!ConnectKey insights from Hillel Chemel, head of paid media and insights at Ole!Connect4 hours ago
Ole!ConnectIntegrating data, technology and content: The Ole!Connect way27 Jul 2020
Lebrau PressPPC: Why you must include it in your digital marketing campaign21 Jul 2020
BMi ResearchA new organisational structure for a new era1 Jul 2020
IAB South AfricaYouth Day 2020: Safeguarding children's rights in the digital era17 Jun 2020
Africa Teen GeeksWits University shares platform with STEM Lockdown Digital School to offer career advisory services6 May 2020
BMi ResearchMedia un-usual30 Apr 2020
Mann MadeThe great migration into virtualisation22 Apr 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz