News24 is again South Africa's most trusted news brand, Reuters study finds

News24 is again South Africa's most trusted news brand, with over 85% of readers trusting the content they consume on the publication, according to a new report by the Reuters Institute.
According to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital news report
, News24 is the most trusted brand out of 15 South African digital publications.
The digital publication was also the most trusted news brand in South Africa in 2019
.
"The website News24 has built credibility on the back of investments in breaking news," the report noted.
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said the recognition by the Reuters Institute is probably the most important recognition in the industry.
"Trust is our only and most important currency. I am extremely proud of the News24 team for another excellent year of agenda-setting, truthful journalism," Basson said.
News24, also South Africa's most-read digital publication, has recently launched a redesigned mobile and desktop website
to better showcase journalists' original, award-winning journalism.
This follows after the release of a new News24 mobile app in February.
The 2020 Reuters Institute Digital news report found that 90% of South Africans consume their news online.
Of those, 52% consume news on desktop, 82% on a smartphone and 17% on a tablet.