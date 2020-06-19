Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

News24 is again South Africa's most trusted news brand, Reuters study finds

Issued by: The SpaceStation
News24 is again South Africa's most trusted news brand, with over 85% of readers trusting the content they consume on the publication, according to a new report by the Reuters Institute.
According to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital news report, News24 is the most trusted brand out of 15 South African digital publications.

The digital publication was also the most trusted news brand in South Africa in 2019.

"The website News24 has built credibility on the back of investments in breaking news," the report noted.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said the recognition by the Reuters Institute is probably the most important recognition in the industry.

"Trust is our only and most important currency. I am extremely proud of the News24 team for another excellent year of agenda-setting, truthful journalism," Basson said.

News24, also South Africa's most-read digital publication, has recently launched a redesigned mobile and desktop website to better showcase journalists' original, award-winning journalism.

This follows after the release of a new News24 mobile app in February.

The 2020 Reuters Institute Digital news report found that 90% of South Africans consume their news online.

Of those, 52% consume news on desktop, 82% on a smartphone and 17% on a tablet.

The SpaceStation's press office

The SpaceStationThe SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: News24, Reuters

News


Show more

Let's do Biz