Digital Kungfu launches powerful platform that tracks B2B tech buying trends

The biggest problem with marketing and advertising is that a lot of it is still guesswork. In some ways, digital marketing gives brands the opportunity to determine their return on investment and to track who is engaging with their brand messaging, but for the most part, many brands are still operating in the dark, unsure why some messages resonate with buyers – and others just don’t.
“Almost 100 years ago, John Wanamaker, who is still referred to as the father of marketing today, said that half the money he spent on advertising was wasted; he just didn’t know which half,” says Matt Brown, Digital Kungfu’s CEO and founder of TechSumo.
“The problem is that even with all the technology and data that we have at our fingertips today, this is still true. As a lead generation business that is built on the data we collect, analyse and enrich for our clients, we knew that we could solve this problem for Independent Software Vendors.
“More than ever, brands need to be relevant. They need to understand how they are perceived in the market, and whether their solutions and messaging are resonating with tech buyers. That is the purpose of TechSumo.”TechSumo: The world’s first crowdsourced tech data platform
TechSumo is a 40,000-strong community that collates B2B brand preferences and impressions, how buyers make purchasing decisions, what solutions they are currently interested in and what products and platforms are currently most relevant.
“We believe that enriched data is the cornerstone of any effective marketing or lead generation campaign,” explains Brown. “With the right information, independent software vendors can make better marketing decisions but, more importantly, they will understand what their buyers are looking for, the biggest pain points that are experiencing.
“TechSumo’s platform is capable of qualitative research on developments, perceptions and attitudes towards tech brands and the buying of their products and services. Based on this data, the brands we work with can make smarter marketing choices and even influence R&D for a rapidly evolving business landscape.”Building a community to accelerate tech-based solutions
Since its launch in 2016, Digital Kungfu, named Africa’s Best Tech Startup at the London Tech Week Awards in 2019, has been developing innovative ways to address the top lead generation and marketing challenges that technology businesses face.
“Business cannot operate in a void. Building a great product doesn’t mean that businesses and tech buyers will respond to you if they don’t understand what you can do for their business. The ability to tell that story has always been the foundation of Digital Kungfu, but now we need a way to close the loop. What’s working? What isn’t working? What are tech buyers really looking for?
“We are building the largest community of B2B business owners on the African continent. These insights will not only showcase the power of community, but bring independent software vendors and their customers closer together in the B2B landscape.”Data protection guaranteed
TechSumo is fully compliant with the Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act in South Africa and GDPR requirements in the EU. “Our platform ensures that sensitive data is organised and managed in such a way that Digital Kungfu and our clients meet enterprise business rules, along with legal and governmental regulations,” says Brown.
“Ultimately, this data doesn’t just benefit technology businesses – it benefits buyers. The more we understand what B2B tech buyers are looking for, and what they value from technology brands and businesses, the more our clients can deliver on those needs. That is the power of building a community.”Digital Kungfu
