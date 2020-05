How to avoid a paid search disaster

What is paid search advertising?

Photo credit: Jonathan Ouimet | Unsplash

What on earth has this got to do with paid search?

Daniel Wilkinson, chief solutions officer - paid media, Jellyfish

How to plan for the worst to protect your search campaigns

1: List all the things that could go wrong

IT stripping all the tracking from your website



Planned (and unplanned) site downtime – if the paid search team aren’t notified, you could keep paying for traffic and sending potential customers to a dead page

2: Understand the impact

3: Lean on technology

4: Consider bespoke technology

In summary

Brainstorm all the terrible things that might happen



Think about the metrics that may be impacted by those problems



Find a way with your current tech or scripts to identify issues and take action

Jellyfish Rosebank Link Office, Johannesburg

About Jellyfish