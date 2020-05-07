The future of banking is here and Guerrilla IMC is ensuring that you know about it

Guerrilla IMC's ATM media holding is the largest DOOH network in South Africa , with over 3,000 placements. So, when brands want massive reach combined with location targeting, it's the medium that gives major bang for your marketing bucks.

Let's Chat : esaeleR02%omoM=tcejbus?az.oc.cmi-allirreug@sirhc

A recent campaign that has highlighted the true power of this platform isAiming to immerse more South Africans into the digital economy, MoMo intends to steer customers away from traditional banking services to anthat allows for convenient and safe transactions. This makes ATM’s the perfect point for conversion, as the most relevant audience is being exposed to the MoMo message.Reporting and campaign data is critical for clients to determine ROI on their activity. With the assistance of all the involved banking partners, ATM Media was able to, in a highly-captive environment, with a highly relevant message.Get in touch with our team of specialists today and see what we can do for your brand.