Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The future of banking is here and Guerrilla IMC is ensuring that you know about it

Issued by: Guerrilla IMC
Guerrilla IMC's ATM media holding is the largest DOOH network in South Africa, with over 3,000 placements. So, when brands want massive reach combined with location targeting, it's the medium that gives major bang for your marketing bucks.

A recent campaign that has highlighted the true power of this platform is MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo) launch.

Aiming to immerse more South Africans into the digital economy, MoMo intends to steer customers away from traditional banking services to an on-the-go mobile platform that allows for convenient and safe transactions. This makes ATM’s the perfect point for conversion, as the most relevant audience is being exposed to the MoMo message.

Reporting and campaign data is critical for clients to determine ROI on their activity. With the assistance of all the involved banking partners, ATM Media was able to reach in excess of five million consumers, in a highly-captive environment, with a highly relevant message.


Get in touch with our team of specialists today and see what we can do for your brand.



Guerrilla IMC's press office

Guerrilla IMCGuerrilla IMC specialises in Out-of-Home Media platforms. Over the last 4 years the company has evolved into a media space innovator with a niche and ever growing outdoor holding.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: MTN, Guerrilla IMC, DOOH, digital out of home

Top stories

Covid-19 - Which media channels to use to connect with consumers

Issued by Borderless Access

The future of banking is here and Guerrilla IMC is ensuring that you know about it

Issued by Guerrilla IMC

SA businesses innovate in the face of lockdown constraints
A day in the lockdown life of Joe Public United co-founder and Group CCO Pepe Marais

By Jessica Tennant

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz