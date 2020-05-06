Digital Kungfu achieves 400% of lead gen target for Liquid Telecoms

Broadband is broadband is broadband, right? So how do you differentiate in an overcrowded market and generate a sales-ready pipeline? Here's how Digital Kungfu delivered 400% of Liquid Telecom's campaign target.

Liquid Telecom SA has spent the past 10 years investing in Africa’s largest fibre network, purposefully building a vast, meshed network that is not reliant on one or even two undersea cables.Onboarding the entire continent onto this vast network requires a range of focused marketing initiatives, which is where Digital Kungfu’s Lightning Strike came in. The challenge is that differentiating one broadband provider from another in such a competitive market can be tricky – particularly when customers are only focusing on price.“We understand that our clients don’t need leads. What they need is revenue and that is only achieved through the right deal opportunities, so that’s what we focus on delivering – deal opportunities to technology businesses, quickly and at scale,” says Matt Brown, CEO of Digital Kungfu, a storytelling production company that specialises in delivering sales-ready pipelines for technology businesses.“In the case of Liquid Telecom’s broadband campaign, the challenge was differentiating one broadband provider from another, which meant we needed to highlight what makes Liquid Telecom SA different in a way that was both meaningful and engaging for their target audience,” he says.Digital Kungfu’s proprietary Lightning Strike campaign was designed to meet the specific needs of technology businesses. Digital Kungfu’s production team aims to get the campaign up and running within days and a specialised lead vetting team ensures that a sales-ready pipeline is delivered for sales executives to closeDigital Kungfu’s process begins with a focused 60-minute story sprint that unpacks exactly who the campaign needs to reach, what challenges they are facing, and the messaging that will be most relevant to them.In the case of broadband, there is often a single point of failure that can seriously disrupt business operations. For example, when an undersea cable is cut, everyone operating through that cable loses connectivity.Consider the impact this has on businesses that cannot operate without the internet – emails go down, applications cannot be accessed and data is irretrievable. This can be devastating at the best of times, but as the world moves into a new, virtual way of working, connectivity and maintaining 99.9% uptime becomes more essential than ever.“Liquid Telecom SA has spent a decade investing in the solution to these problems,” says Jo-Anne Botes, marketing executive at Liquid Telecom. “We have built a meshed network that does not rely on a single cable – ever. We’re connected to five undersea cables and we’ve built up a huge network.“Our goal is to support businesses across Africa. The understanding is simple: no connection = no business = no revenue. This has to be avoided, and that is achieved when there is no single point of failure. With us, if one cable goes down, it’s okay. There is always another cable picking up the traffic.”Once Digital Kungfu’s production team understood the core messaging that needed to come across, branded assets were written and designed and placed on LinkedIn and Facebook. The engagement was closely monitored and optimised, with the budget allocated only to the collateral that performed best and reached the right target audience.The Liquid Telecom SA Broadband campaign performed well above the initial target set. The campaign needed to achieve 20 Sales Qualified Leads. The creative assets created by Digital Kungfu’s production team generated 236 Market Qualified Leads. Digital Kungfu’s Lead Vetting team then disqualified 153 leads, delivering 83 Sales Qualified Leads, a 415% achievement of the target.The result? Liquid Telecom SA received a projected SQL pipeline of R2m based on average deal size, with projected revenues reaching almost R600,000 based on industry-standard conversion rates.“We work extremely well with Digital Kungfu,” says Botes. “The team understands our business and our core messaging, and is able to translate this into performance assets that generate the right interest, converting marketing leads into a sales-qualified pipeline.”

Liquid Telecom Case Study - Lightning Strike for Broadband by Digital Kungfu from Digital Kungfu on Vimeo.

az.oc.ufgnuklatigid@olleh