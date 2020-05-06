Wits University shares platform with STEM Lockdown Digital School to offer career advisory services

Africa Teen Geeks in partnership with the Sasol Foundation, and supported by the Department of Basic Education, presented a free STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lockdown Digital School, which commenced on the fourth day of the national lockdown. These virtual classes, which cater for learners in grade R to12, have been in operation for five weeks.



Africa Teen Geeks and the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) will offer career guidance sessions for learners in grades 11 and 12, who are preparing for their undergraduate degree applications. In phase two, grade nine’s will be offered advice. This is often the point at which learners seek direction on what to study and which career path to follow.



Wits will provide printed material for learners following the live sessions, which will be taking place from Wednesday, 6 May from 3pm to 4pm for a period of three weeks.



Parents and learners will be given an opportunity to engage with the facilitator after the live-streamed presentation. Learners are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity during the Q&A session, which is designed to ensure that they are well equipped and guided in their decision-making.



About Wits University



Wits is ranked amongst the top 1% of universities in the world and is one of the two top universities in Africa. It is committed to academic and research excellence and to advancing the public good. Of those employed, about 93% of its students find employment within six months of graduating. Wits’ Faculty of Humanities is ranked the best on the continent.



Innovation and entrepreneurship are high on the agenda with Wits being described by the Associated Press as the place that feels most like ‘Wakanda’ in Africa. The University’s ‘techknowledgy’ factory popularly known as Time100’s top inventions for 2019.



It is, therefore, fitting for Africa Teen Geeks, a non-profit organisation that offers coding training sessions to learners, to team up with an institution that also holds digital innovation and entrepreneurship in high regard.



About Africa Teen Geeks



The STEM digital school will continue to serve and provide world-class lessons across all grades from R to 12. To date, the e-school has reached a total of 137,672 learners countrywide in four weeks.



As an organisation, we hope to reach more learners during and are confident that this initiative will contribute to solutions for the good of all people.



Parents and learners are encouraged to subscribe to our weekly newsletter mailing list.



