The power of domestic publishers in the time of the Covid-19 crises [report]

Narratiive's new report shows the total South African traffic across the 'News' category of websites for publishers measured for the period of 26 January 2020 until 26 March 2020.

Image credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Domestic publishers are incredibly vital in times of crisis as they become an extremely trusted source of news. People, in general, move away from obtaining the latest facts on breaking news from social channels and instead rely on their local domestic publishers. Social media becomes peoples' crutch and support structure, while domestic publishers become their trusted source of news.



Here's a look at the numbers:



32% increase in unique browsers:



click to enlarge

26% increase in page views:



click to enlarge

Two similar spikes in Page Views can be seen on the 5 and 23 March with an overall 26% increase in page views from 26 January 2020 to 26 March 2020.



In such uncertain times, all businesses are doing everything they can to adjust and adapt to the crisis. The world’s economy has gone into survival mode. This is even more so in the advertising sector as marketing budgets are aggressively slashed in cost-cutting efforts.



Now, consider digital publishing, which is predominantly dependent on advertising revenue to run their business and cover breaking news. However, with all this uncertainty in future income, domestic publishers tirelessly continue to deliver breaking news to the nation and provide a trusted and reputable source of information which people can rely and depend upon.



It is with this in mind that domestic publishers should be supported now more than ever by advertisers. Any brands that have an increase in demand due to these drastically different times should rally behind local publishers and support the fantastic work they are doing in delivering breaking news to the nation.



News