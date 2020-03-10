CWDi chooses Deltek WorkBook

Silversoft is pleased to announce that CWDi Brand Agency has chosen Deltek WorkBook, a Best of Suite agency software that has allowed the team to streamline its systems and processes.
When asked about the value that WorkBook will add to its business, Janine Kruger, CEO of CWDi, felt that the ability to streamline all its existing processes into one tool would massively reduce time spent on administrative tasks for her team especially when it comes to planning and scheduling. In addition to this, WorkBook integrates into its finance function and will allow for more robust reporting, forecasting and, therefore, decision-making. “WorkBook is specifically built for agencies and therefore I could immediately see the benefit for our organisation,” said Kruger.
CWDi had been using Magnetic
for the past five years and needed a solution that would suit its business for the next phase of its growth. Director of agency solutions at Silversoft and CEO at Magnetic, Dan Marcus, says: “We worked extensively with the CWDi team to understand its business growth plans, while planning its transition from Magnetic, and felt that WorkBook was perfectly positioned for the next phase of the business.” About CWDi
CWDi is an award-winning brand agency specialising in brand experiences and solving its clients’ business challenges with creative solutions. CWDi is the product of a merger of Colourworks and Designers Ink, which has led to the agency now having a national footprint, with offices in both Johannesburg and Cape Town. About Silversoft
For 15 years, Silversoft has been delivering enterprise solutions to people and project-centric firms, supporting over 50,000 users across South Africa and beyond. Silversoft has offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town and is the local Platinum Partner for Deltek – the leading international provider of software to the professional services industry.
With WorkBook by Deltek, Silversoft delivers Agency Management technology
that will help your firm win the best accounts, deliver the greatest projects, delight your clients and be more profitable.
