Spur, Bonnier finalists for innovation awards with Engagement Factory

Bonnier, a leading Nordic region media company, and Spur Steak Ranches, a South African restaurant chain, have qualified as finalists for the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards. Both companies, who are clients of Engagement Factory, have shown extraordinary innovation and creativity in digital marketing and are soon to be internationally recognised for their efforts.



“We knew we had to work hard to expand our use of technology and data to top the performance of last year when we won the 2019 Markie,” says Michael Aho, Bonnier News B2B MA lead. “We are ecstatic to have made it this far in the selection process.” Bonnier News was selected by the Markie election committee for creative use of its Eloqua automation software to increase leads, profit and personalisation on a market going through massive change without market growth.



The Oracle Markie Awards is an annual international competition that recognises innovation, success and creativity in the digital marketing space. Winners of the prestigious award are expected to showcase unconventional and new approaches to digital marketing that demonstrate robust, measurable results.



Qualifying as a finalist for the year after winning the Markie Award is a feat in itself, but international renown and recognition in the marketing space is something new for Spur Steak Ranches – another client of Engagement Factory that has qualified for the Oracle Markie Awards.



“We’ve worked hard to get to this point by investing in both our people and unproven technology within a South African context,” says Sacha Du Plessis, chief marketing officer of Spur. “Our new approach could have yielded the same results we have always expected – but we are achieving extraordinary results with this completely new MA platform, and we’re excited to be recognised for it by Oracle.”



Through innovative use of an Eloqua plugin by Engagement Factory known as Dynamo, Spur Steak Ranches was able to leverage its audience and approach them in new and interesting ways. Furthermore, it was able to take those results and replicate them on unknown audiences with similar behaviour patterns and traits to great success. “We are exceedingly proud of our South African origin and heritage, and it’s great for the team to be recognised by such a prestigious organisation and the international community,” concludes Du Plessis.



Engagement Factory assisted and guided the marketing strategy and campaigns of both companies. Through technology, processes, data and specialised tools, it was able to support both Bonnier and Spur achieve a finalist position for the 2020 Markie Awards. The news of their qualification made Jos Caelers, CEO of Engagement Factory, proud. “These guys are the leaders, the innovators, the pioneers, the change-makers – simply the best of the best,” Caelers said. “They have exceeded expectations and gone beyond what marketers would consider common wisdom. Today, we ask you to share in and celebrate their success.”



The winners of the 2020 Markie Awards are expected to be announced on 20 March.



Engagement Factory



Established in 2012, Engagement Factory services businesses around the world through six offices over three continents. As a marketing agency that specialises in engagement, it provides support and offers guidance to companies seeking to attract, delight and retain their customers. Since inception,



Spur Steak Ranches



Founded in 1967, Spur Group has franchisees trading through over 600 outlets across South Africa, the rest of Africa, Mauritius, Australasia and the Middle East. It focuses on providing a family-friendly dining experience and is a favourite for South African diners.



Bonnier News



Bonnier News is part of the larger Bonnier corporation – which covers the Nordic region as the leading media house with over 200 years of experience in changing the media landscape. It is the Nordic region’s largest news organisation and has brands in nearly all forms of media.



“We knew we had to work hard to expand our use of technology and data to top the performance of last year when we won the 2019 Markie,” says Michael Aho, Bonnier News B2B MA lead. “We are ecstatic to have made it this far in the selection process.” Bonnier News was selected by the Markie election committee for creative use of its Eloqua automation software to increase leads, profit and personalisation on a market going through massive change without market growth.The Oracle Markie Awards is an annual international competition that recognises innovation, success and creativity in the digital marketing space. Winners of the prestigious award are expected to showcase unconventional and new approaches to digital marketing that demonstrate robust, measurable results.Qualifying as a finalist for the year after winning the Markie Award is a feat in itself, but international renown and recognition in the marketing space is something new for Spur Steak Ranches – another client of Engagement Factory that has qualified for the Oracle Markie Awards.“We’ve worked hard to get to this point by investing in both our people and unproven technology within a South African context,” says Sacha Du Plessis, chief marketing officer of Spur. “Our new approach could have yielded the same results we have always expected – but we are achieving extraordinary results with this completely new MA platform, and we’re excited to be recognised for it by Oracle.”Through innovative use of an Eloqua plugin by Engagement Factory known as Dynamo, Spur Steak Ranches was able to leverage its audience and approach them in new and interesting ways. Furthermore, it was able to take those results and replicate them on unknown audiences with similar behaviour patterns and traits to great success. “We are exceedingly proud of our South African origin and heritage, and it’s great for the team to be recognised by such a prestigious organisation and the international community,” concludes Du Plessis.Engagement Factory assisted and guided the marketing strategy and campaigns of both companies. Through technology, processes, data and specialised tools, it was able to support both Bonnier and Spur achieve a finalist position for the 2020 Markie Awards. The news of their qualification made Jos Caelers, CEO of Engagement Factory, proud. “These guys are the leaders, the innovators, the pioneers, the change-makers – simply the best of the best,” Caelers said. “They have exceeded expectations and gone beyond what marketers would consider common wisdom. Today, we ask you to share in and celebrate their success.”The winners of the 2020 Markie Awards are expected to be announced on 20 March.Established in 2012, Engagement Factory services businesses around the world through six offices over three continents. As a marketing agency that specialises in engagement, it provides support and offers guidance to companies seeking to attract, delight and retain their customers. Since inception, Engagement Factory has provided digital marketing and engagement strategies to some of the most prestigious companies in the world.Founded in 1967, Spur Group has franchisees trading through over 600 outlets across South Africa, the rest of Africa, Mauritius, Australasia and the Middle East. It focuses on providing a family-friendly dining experience and is a favourite for South African diners.Bonnier News is part of the larger Bonnier corporation – which covers the Nordic region as the leading media house with over 200 years of experience in changing the media landscape. It is the Nordic region’s largest news organisation and has brands in nearly all forms of media.

Related

News