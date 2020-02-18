Digital Company news South Africa

News24 launches brand new mobile app

Issued by: The SpaceStation
News24, South Africa's largest digital publisher, has launched a new mobile app with personalised features and enhanced journalism.
The app is available to Android and iPhone users in the various app stores.

News24 reaches between seven and eight million unique users per month across multiple devices, and is South Africa's most trusted news brand, according to the Reuters Institute.

With more than 344,000 average daily unique browsers, the News24 app has over the years become South Africans' go-to source for breaking news. According to News24 publisher TinaShe Makwande, the new app aims to enhance News24's quality journalism with a modernised look and feel, seamless user experience and added features such as bookmarking, traffic, weather and newsletters.

"App users will continue to have all the functionality that they are used to in the new app. In addition, if a user goes through the optional friction-free registration step, they will be able to track multiple traffic routes while planning for commutes or add multiple weather locations," he said.

"Convenience means news junkies will now also have access to exclusive newsletters and the ability to bookmark content for reading later, all from within the new app. As users get accustomed to these features, News24 plans to release a few other surprises during the year."

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said the new app would showcase News24's award-winning journalism. "We are extremely excited about the new app and the additional features our readers will be able to use. It has a slick and modern design, and readers can now choose the newsletters, push notifications and even traffic alerts they are interested in. This is the start of a very significant year for News24," Basson said.

He added that News24's flagship newsletters – Good Morning SA, Friday Briefing and ICYMI – had received a ‘facelift’. "In addition, we have launched Beautiful Mzansi, a weekly newsletter that will be sent every Wednesday and feature the stories of the week that moved us, gave us hope and made us smile."

Makwande said that, in an attention economy, it only makes sense that loyal behaviour is met with added utility and simplified user experience to make the lives of readers easier.

"This means investing in engineering and development to make reader convenience the centre of our crown jewel – the News24 app."

Download the new News24 app for Android and iOS.

The SpaceStation's press office

The SpaceStation The SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Profile | News | Contact
