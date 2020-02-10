Digital Company news South Africa

Digital trends changing advocacy and CRM in 2020

By: Michael Gullan, Issued by: G&G Digital
While we have seen many developments in technology and marketing strategies over the last decade one thing that remains important to any business is customer loyalty.
The year 2020 once seemed so far away — with flying cars, robots, video calling and even smart homes. Well, the future has arrived and hasn’t changed much.

Especially in business.

No matter the sector or size still, businesses rely heavily on customer loyalty. Loyalty can best be achieved by listening to customers, acknowledging their value and solving their needs.

Advocacy and Customer Relationship Marketing (CRM) and smart strategies to create loyal customers and will give businesses the edge over competitors.

Here are three digital components that will give your advocacy and CRM strategy an extra boost and help take your business to the next level.

How CRM can add measurable value to your brand

Customer relationship marketing also empowers businesses to learn more about who their consumers are and what they want...

By Michael Gullan, Issued by G&G Digital 12 Jun 2019


1. Data

Business can collect a vast amount of data on a single customer. Data has no meaning unless it is accurately mined for insights. And then using those insights to create new opportunities, that add value to customers on an ongoing basis. This will build brand love, affinity, loyalty and, ultimately, advocates.

2. Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance advocacy and CRM strategies. By integrating AI with advocacy and CRM, customers receive information on their device of choice at just the right time to add value to their lives.

Effective AI and automation deliver personalised content triggered and delivered just when your customers need it most. A proven effective way to boost brand engagement and loyalty.

3. Quality content

Producing quality and authentic content is key to any CRM and advocacy marketing. Using the same insights mined from your data to inform engaging content creation then build that brand-customer relationship by delivering content that adds real value.

Adding to that, it's essential for businesses to interrogate their content performance, and surprise their customers with what they're not expecting, while at the same time always learning and refining their content process.

Technology will continue to impact businesses, and when used effectively can significantly assist businesses in achieving their objectives. Advocacy and CRM will become your most effective tools as they would embrace 4IR.

About the author

Michael Gullan is the Co-founder and Managing Director of G&G Digital.

G&G Digital's press office

G&G Digital We're a digital and brand communications agency. We develop digital strategies and design digital products for some of the world's best companies. We optimise the latest and best traditional and web PR, social media and digital tactics
Profile | News | Contact
Read more: crm, customer loyalty, digital trends, G&G Digital

