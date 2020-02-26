Tech startups called to accelerate healthcare management in Africa

South African innovators in the fields of health and medical technology have a chance to present their inventions to global investors and tech leaders at Viva Technology 2020 in Paris, France, Europe's largest technology event. Leading pharmaceutical company, Sanofi is calling for entries to the Afric@Tech challenge which closes on Friday, 6 March 2020 where startups stand a chance to not only present their technologies at Viva Tech but also gain access to an investment partnership with Sanofi.
The Sanofi at Afric@Tech comprises four challenges aimed at providing innovative and adapted solutions to improve access to medicine and healthcare in Africa. Initiated by Sanofi in all African countries, this contest will help identify, reward and accompany the best startups in their goal of revolutionising practices in the health sector in Africa.
“This is the third year that we’ll be hosting Afric@Tech at Viva Technology and we’re excited with the sophisticated level of entries we’ve received from South Africa’s tech innovators. We’re proud to say that out of several African countries that enter the challenge, South Africa has emerged with one winner and a number of qualifying contenders for each year that we’ve hosted Afric@Tech. This is testimony to the brimming technological talent in this country and the drive that innovators have to solve Africa’s health challenges,” says Sanofi country chair Thibault Crosnier Leconte.
The competition is segmented as follows:
Challenge 1: Find a solution to support patients with a digital health book in order to access information and make decisions. The solution should contain major health event data, e.g. vaccinations, lab results, etc. and should be easy to use, affordable and consume minimal mobile data
Challenge two: How to help healthcare systems leapfrog from manual to smart logistics solutions at the point of care? The scalable and affordable solution should ensure appropriate drug delivery to patients and include features such as e-prescription delivery in order to address these challenges
Challenge 3: How to improve financing and impact of innovative health solutions in Africa? The proposed solution should bear upon innovative financing options. Ideally, we are looking for startups already working with banks or insurance companies
Selected startups will be able to attend the Sanofi in Africa Lab in Afric@Tech. They will present their projects in front of a jury and will be able to demonstrate their solutions in front of the audience of VivaTech.
The selected projects could also benefit from financial assistance and individual support from Sanofi, through a system of coaching and mentoring.
“The four challenges are part of Sanofi’s strategy to encourage innovation in Africa. They represent a concrete way to contribute locally through the support provided to the most audacious and innovative entrepreneurs in the achievement of their projects,” says Crosnier Leconte.
