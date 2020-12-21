Willowton Group donates R1.25m to help support frontline workers in Eastern Cape

The Willowton Group recently donated R1,250,000 to Gift of the Givers to assist in the provision of 5,000 PPE packs and 1,000 theatre scrub sets in support of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers fighting Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

Handover at the Gift of the Givers Pietermaritzburg depot in Mkondeni. L-R: Corene Conradie, Ali Sablay and Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers with Shoaib Moosa and Ishfaaq Moosa of Willowton Group.

“It is well known that the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route are the epicentre of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. The donation is intended to help protect the many frontline volunteers who risk their lives on a daily basis to help those who are battling this infection,” said Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and CEO of Gift of the Givers, speaking at the handover in Pietermaritzburg.Zubeir Moosa, CEO of the Willowton Group, said that they had reached out because the organisation recognised the urgent need in the region. Moosa praised the Gift of the Givers for the work that it had done to help manage the pandemic so far and the work that it would continue to do as the second wave of infections spreads across South Africa and in the Eastern Cape in particular.“It is one of the best and most organised charitable organisations in the world. They identify a need, find the equipment and go without invitation and are most often the first and fastest responders,” he pointed out.Although the handover took place in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, the equipment that has been funded by the Willowton Group will be distributed throughout the Eastern Cape in places of need, particularly the Sarah Baartman District, Butterworth and Mthamtha, as well as to those working in major cities, such as Port Elizabeth and East London.