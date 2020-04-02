Cipla partners with Cricket SA for the Covid-19 awareness #NoHands challenge

When we watch the Protea cricket teams the last thing we want to see is them not using their hands - that was until Covid-19 came along. For the next 21 days, people can see their cricketing heroes showing off their 'no hands' catching techniques while throwing out the challenge to teammates and other sports stars to do the same.



Apart from being a fun way to keep busy during the lockdown, the main objective of the #NoHands challenge is to remind people to avoid touching their face (especially their eyes, nose and mouth) and to wash their hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser.



CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: "At Cipla, we're committed to 'caring for life'. We're hoping our cricket players will inspire everyone to stay home and to do everything they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus (like washing hands properly and maintaining a safe distance)."



So, get your lockdown crew, remove anything breakable in the vicinity, and join the #NoHands challenge on social media to help flatten the curve in South Africa.



For more info about the campaign, visit



20-second handwashing songs



You should sing "Happy Birthday" twice while washing your hands to ensure a thorough clean. But if you're tired of that tune, here are some other handwashing songs to sing while you're busy with the suds:

First verse of our National Anthem



One verse of "My Sharona", sung as My Corona



"Staying Alive" – The Bee Gees



"Hands Clean" – Alanis Morisette



"Toxic" – Britney Spears



"No Scrubs" – TLC



"We Will Rock You" – changed to We Will Wash You – Queen



One for kids – "Twinkle, twinkle little star, look how clean my two hands are. Around my wrists and between my thumbs, lace my fingers, I'm almost done. Twinkle, twinkle little star. Look how clean my two hands are!"

You can also check out the coronavirus hand-washing playlist on Spotify.



