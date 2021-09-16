New study shows turmeric extract may lessen Alzheimer-linked organ damage

A potent turmeric extract has been shown in new research to help lessen the potentially fatal damage from Alzheimer's disease on not only the brain, but also on peripheral organs.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports Alzheimer’s disease
is the most common form of dementia. At least 55 million people worldwide live with the condition, with nearly 10 million new cases each year.
Dementia is marked by progressive deficit in memory and cognitive ability, leading to deterioration of mood, motivation, language, immunity, and behavior. The main focus on Alzheimer's disease is on the brain but it’s also linked to damage to peripheral organs including the spleen, liver, lungs, kidneys, and brain stem. These co-pathologies contribute to Alzheimer-linked fatalities.
A new study
shows how the highly bioavailable curcuminoid and turmeric oil formulation, BCM-95
, found in Bio-Curcumin
in SA, may help prevent abnormalities in peripheral organs in those with Alzheimer’s disease.
Results showed that supplementing with BCM-95 helped reduce degeneration of the spleen, inflammation in the kidney, lung and liver, and inflammation of the central hepatic vein in mice. Results also showed a reduction in cell death and in inflammatory markers in the brain.
Vanessa Ascencao
Joint managing director for Arjuna
and inventor of BCM-95
, Benny Antony, said: "…in the case of Alzheimer's disease, the co-morbid damage to the rest of the body's critical structures raises the stakes of prevention and mitigation quite literally to life-or-death status.
“We believe that maintaining physical brain and body health naturally through safe and effective plant-based ingredients is a game-changer. Our highly bioavailable turmeric extract can be an important weapon…," added Antony.
Health expert Vanessa Ascencao said BCM-95 is backed by 83 clinical studies for its anti-inflammatory properties for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis
, osteoarthritis
, diabetes and heart disease
, and had received a US patent
for potentially helping fight Alzheimer’s due to its enhanced absorption.
Ascencao suggests a holistic approach to good health, including eating a balanced diet filled with fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly, staying mentally active, managing stress, seeking professional help and selecting high quality supplements such as Bio-Curcumin
with BCM-95.