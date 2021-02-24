What services do Alzheimer's and dementia care facilities offer?

Specially trained carers
The treatment of Alzheimer’s and dementia requires special dementia care staff. Carers in Alzheimer’s and dementia care facilities need to have ongoing training to be kept up to date with new developments in treatments aimed at helping those with memory-related illness. Dementia remains an enigmatic and widely misunderstood disease but new strides are being made every day around the world. Our Heads of Training are dedicated to continuously learning as much as possible and empowering our staff from the top down with their knowledge. Memory care activities
While dementia, a syndrome associated with a decline in memory and or other thinking skills, can be challenging for all involved including caregivers, there is a great deal that can be done to support and stimulate a loved one who has or is developing this condition. Meaningful activities are of the utmost importance to those living with dementia. Dementia can cause people to withdraw from activities and enjoyable interaction with family and friends so it’s important to try and maintain those relationships and interests to help people living with dementia lead a better and more enjoyable quality of life. It is imperative for the person with dementia to be stimulated with appropriate activities, outings and creative endeavours, as these can assist in preventing them from becoming frustrated, lonely and depressed. It can furthermore assist in supporting the individual’s memory, keep them engaged within the family and community for as long as possible, and meaningfully improve quality of life.
At Livewell, our programmes ensure a memory-care focused lifestyle by actively engaging with the individual needs of our residents and addressing their unique requirements. The specially trained Alzheimer’s carers and Occupational therapists in our facilities have designed a wide range of activities that is also personalised for our residents.Day and holiday care
As many caregivers are aware, looking after someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia in the home environment can be demanding, particularly when dementia has reached a more advanced stage. For this reason, Livewell
has developed a special programme for caregivers who may feel that they need a little break from their responsibilities. They may wish to take a summer holiday or have a weekend away in the knowledge that their loved one will be well cared for in a comfortable and stimulating environment. Both our facilities offer day and holiday care that accommodates residents for anything from a few days up to a few weeks by prior arrangement. In this way, people with dementia will benefit from individualised care and carefully planned activities and therapy programmes on offer at Livewell.Nutrition
People living in an Alzheimer’s care facility
require a perfectly balanced diet. There is a powerful connection between memories and food, which is why at Livewell we strive to provide the best home-cooked meals possible every single day. Our dedicated team of nutritionists, cooks and kitchen staff strive to make it just the way our residents like it, while always bearing in mind the benefits of a healthy, balanced diet. We offer three meals a day including snacks in our monthly levies.Expert health care
The difference between a retirement estate and an Alzheimer’s facility
is without a doubt the expert health care. Our best in practice health care providers and facilities are a fundamental part of the Livewell offering. Access to a General Practitioner and external specialists, if required, form part of this offering, as well as an oral hygienist to ensure a holistic approach to well-being for our residents. As a guiding principle, natural, healthy interaction and stimulation will always take preference over medication at Livewell, and for this reason, a transparent, shareable medication management program has been implemented so that and your family know exactly what is being administered and when.
If you're looking for specialised dementia care and Alzheimer's facility please email our Family Advisor
