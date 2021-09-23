Cockroaches and the effects they can have on your health

The name "cockroach" comes from the Spanish term, "cucaracha" (deriving from the Latin, "blatta"), which means “an insect that shines the light". We find this strange because cockroaches usually hide from light!





Cockroach fossils have been found dating back more than 200 million years!





Cockroaches are cannibalistic! Yes, you may know that they will eat just about anything (fruit, glue, feaces decaying plant and animal matter), but – wow – did you know that they can also eat each other! They only do this when food is scarce or when their population becomes too large to manage (quite hectic population control!)





on the sides of their body. This allows them to live for 7 days without their heads! They can also go a month without eating! Cockroaches are notorious for spreading disease. They don’t carry the diseases themselves, but they carry the actual organisms that cause diseases. These organisms are spread through cockroach saliva, droppings and direct contact (when cockroaches walk on the surfaces that you touch or prepare your food on). The diseases include diarrhea, dysentery, cholera, leprosy and salmonella to name a few.

These symptoms may be thought to be seasonal, but will last longer than the respective season for which these symptoms are usually associated with: Coughing

Sneezing

Nasal Congestion or sinus infections

Ear infections

Skin rash

Itchy skin, nose, throat or eyes

Runny nose or postnasal drip



This can be difficult to know as symptoms of cockroach allergies are very similar to those of most other allergies. You can, however, get a diagnosis from a doctor who will most likely conduct one of two allergy tests; a blood test or a skin patch test.

Keep your home/workplace neat and clean .



. Make sure your kitchen and tables are cleaned of any food residue and crumbs .



. Seal any damp areas or leaks that would allow cockroaches easy access to water .



. Keep food in tightly sealed containers .



in tightly sealed . Make sure all garbage bins have tightly fitted lids .



have tightly . Sweep and mop floors regularly.



floors regularly. Use traps or pest management methods to repel cockroaches.

If you have mild symptoms, over-the-counter medication should give you some relief, but it may be time to see a doctor for a prescription if these medications are no longer working.



Allergy severity differs from person to person. You should seek emergency medical help if your symptoms are severe, e.g. anaphylaxis, hives, swollen throat or dizziness.

