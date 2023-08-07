SABC fires manager and subordinate plotting against news presenter

The South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) head of news has axed a manager and her subordinate after being caught plotting an attack on a news presenter.

The incident was reported by City Press and other media.

Accused of witchcraft

The intended target was Sesotho news presenter Tshediso Mahloane.

The accused, Borentsi Mooko, now ex-Sesotho news bulletin editor at the SABC’s headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, opted for early retirement after being confronted by the head of news.

Mooko allegedly suspected Mahloane — who she had recruited from Lesedi FM earlier this year — of being a spy planted to have her ousted from the SABC. She also accused Mahloane of witchcraft.

The co-accused, Lefu Mokhoto, now former news bulletin writer at SABC, has been fired in connection with the incident.

Case opened

Mahloane has opened a case at the Brixton police station. An audio recording, that has been handed over to the police, has two planning the attack. The audio also talks about setting the presenter’s car on fire.

In the recording Mokhoto says “the boys” must beat Mahloane up, burn his car, and “close his eyes.”